https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/DEPAUL-71-XAVIER-67-15125002.php
DEPAUL 71, XAVIER 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butz
|27
|4-7
|3-3
|1-6
|1
|4
|11
|Reed
|29
|9-16
|5-7
|5-12
|1
|3
|23
|Weems
|36
|0-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|2
|Coleman-Lands
|24
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|C.Moore
|37
|6-13
|2-2
|0-2
|9
|0
|18
|Lopez
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|Hall
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|0
|Ongenda
|13
|1-3
|3-4
|3-4
|1
|2
|5
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|15-18
|9-35
|16
|14
|71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (C.Moore 4-8, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Reed 0-1, Weems 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Butz, C.Moore, Lopez, Weems).
Turnovers: 13 (Butz 3, C.Moore 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Lopez 2, Weems 2, Hall, Reed).
Steals: 6 (Weems 2, Butz, C.Moore, Hall, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|39
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|2
|Freemantle
|37
|7-17
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|3
|18
|Jones
|32
|9-11
|4-8
|2-7
|2
|3
|22
|Marshall
|40
|6-16
|3-3
|0-8
|8
|2
|15
|Goodin
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Tandy
|23
|3-9
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|James
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Moore
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|10-14
|5-26
|14
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .450, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Freemantle 2-5, Goodin 1-1, Tandy 0-3, Marshall 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Freemantle).
Turnovers: 11 (Marshall 4, Goodin 3, Tandy 3, Freemantle).
Steals: 10 (Freemantle 3, Goodin 3, Jones 2, Marshall, Tandy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|DePaul
|38
|33
|—
|71
|Xavier
|34
|33
|—
|67
.
View Comments