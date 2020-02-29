Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pyle 38 5-10 0-0 1-5 1 3 14
Arrington 16 0-2 0-0 3-6 1 1 0
Duff 35 3-9 2-3 0-4 2 1 9
Webster 35 4-20 2-2 1-3 1 2 12
Young 29 5-10 0-0 0-6 1 5 14
Claar 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 4 2
A.Jones 15 4-7 2-2 0-4 0 4 10
Smith 8 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 1 2
Allen 6 0-0 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Totals 200 22-62 8-9 6-34 8 21 63

Percentages: FG .355, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Pyle 4-7, Young 4-7, Webster 2-9, Duff 1-5, A.Jones 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Arrington, Pyle).

Turnovers: 14 (Duff 4, Young 4, Arrington 2, Claar 2, Pyle, Webster).

Steals: 4 (A.Jones, Allen, Webster, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DENVER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Green 24 3-5 0-0 2-8 1 3 6
R.Jones 30 3-4 2-4 3-5 2 2 8
Gatlin 27 1-6 3-4 1-7 2 2 5
Murkey 39 9-18 14-15 1-7 1 2 33
Townsend 39 4-14 0-0 0-4 2 2 9
Eastmond 21 2-6 0-0 0-5 2 4 4
Bickham 10 0-0 1-4 0-2 0 0 1
Kurnaz 10 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 3
Totals 200 23-54 20-27 7-40 10 17 69

Percentages: FG .426, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Kurnaz 1-1, Murkey 1-4, Townsend 1-5, Eastmond 0-4, Gatlin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bickham, Gatlin, Green, Murkey).

Turnovers: 11 (Townsend 4, R.Jones 3, Eastmond 2, Bickham, Gatlin).

Steals: 7 (Gatlin 2, Murkey 2, Townsend 2, Eastmond).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Illinois 25 38 63
Denver 36 33 69

A_1,390 (7,200).