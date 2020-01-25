FG FT Reb
DELAWARE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Darling 39 11-19 9-11 2-4 0 2 34
Allen 36 4-11 2-2 0-3 3 1 12
Mutts 36 3-6 0-1 1-8 1 4 6
Anderson 34 4-5 4-6 0-7 6 4 12
Painter 18 2-2 0-0 1-5 0 2 4
Cushing 17 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Goss 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
McCoy 10 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 5
Totals 200 27-49 15-20 5-28 11 16 76

Percentages: FG .551, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Darling 3-9, Allen 2-9, Cushing 1-2, McCoy 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Mutts 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Cushing, Goss).

Turnovers: 11 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Darling 2, Mutts 2, Goss, McCoy, Painter).

Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Allen, Cushing, Mutts, Painter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTHEASTERN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walker 39 4-12 2-3 1-3 6 4 11
Roland 37 9-20 5-5 0-3 2 0 27
Boursiquot 32 7-11 4-4 0-6 0 3 18
Brace 28 0-4 2-3 0-3 1 3 2
Franklin 23 3-3 0-0 0-0 2 2 8
Smith 21 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Strong 12 3-3 0-0 0-2 2 4 6
Eboigbodin 8 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 2 2
Emanga 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-55 13-15 3-22 13 20 74

Percentages: FG .491, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Roland 4-10, Franklin 2-2, Walker 1-4, Boursiquot 0-2, Brace 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Walker 4, Eboigbodin 2, Roland 2, Smith 2, Brace).

Steals: 8 (Walker 3, Roland 2, Brace, Franklin, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaware 29 47 76
Northeastern 42 32 74

A_1,017 (6,000).