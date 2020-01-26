FG FT Reb
GEORGE MASON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Greene 29 5-18 0-0 0-3 4 3 12
Miller 28 0-9 1-2 4-4 1 2 1
Wilson 26 7-15 2-2 1-6 0 0 18
Johnson 23 2-5 2-2 0-4 2 1 8
Calixte 17 1-1 1-3 4-9 0 2 3
Mar 12 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Oduro 10 1-3 2-2 2-5 1 2 4
Hartwell 9 3-6 0-0 0-0 1 3 7
Douglas-Stanley 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-60 8-11 11-32 9 13 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Johnson 2-3, Wilson 2-5, Greene 2-7, Hartwell 1-2, Douglas-Stanley 0-1, Mar 0-1, Miller 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wilson 5).

Turnovers: 10 (Greene 2, Miller 2, Oduro 2, Calixte, Johnson, Mar, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Greene 3, Miller, Oduro, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: Greene, 7:58 second.

FG FT Reb
DAVIDSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gudmundsson 40 9-15 5-6 0-10 4 1 27
Grady 34 2-9 1-1 1-2 4 3 5
Collins 33 1-4 3-3 0-8 3 1 6
M.Jones 28 5-13 0-0 0-2 1 2 15
B.Jones 27 3-4 0-0 4-4 2 3 7
Lee 14 1-1 1-2 0-3 0 0 3
Brajkovic 13 2-4 1-2 1-2 1 4 5
Boachie-Yiadom 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Kristensen 5 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-53 11-14 7-32 16 15 68

Percentages: FG .434, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (M.Jones 5-12, Gudmundsson 4-8, B.Jones 1-2, Collins 1-2, Grady 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Gudmundsson).

Turnovers: 9 (Gudmundsson 3, Brajkovic 2, Collins 2, Grady 2).

Steals: 4 (B.Jones, Grady, Gudmundsson, M.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

George Mason 25 28 53
Davidson 27 41 68

.