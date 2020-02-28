Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 65 18 28 46 1 47 1 0 4 146 .123
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 65 12 27 39 4 16 3 1 3 135 .089
D 8 Zachary Werenski 58 19 19 38 12 10 4 1 4 171 .111
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 49 21 15 36 8 12 3 0 5 162 .130
D 3 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30 10 20 2 0 0 126 .048
F 71 Nick Foligno 62 10 19 29 0 62 2 0 1 128 .078
F 13 Cam Atkinson 44 12 14 26 2 6 3 0 2 148 .081
F 38 Boone Jenner 65 11 13 24 -9 34 2 0 1 161 .068
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 51 8 10 18 -5 4 4 0 3 85 .094
F 22 Sonny Milano 46 5 13 18 -5 22 0 0 1 64 .078
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 64 5 11 16 3 18 0 0 1 78 .064
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 20 Riley Nash 59 4 8 12 5 8 0 1 1 58 .069
F 50 Eric Robinson 45 6 5 11 8 12 0 0 2 63 .095
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 29 4 6 10 -6 22 0 0 0 54 .074
D 58 David Savard 63 0 9 9 0 29 0 0 0 85 .000
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 33 3 5 8 5 2 0 0 0 43 .070
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 27 5 3 8 0 6 3 0 1 44 .114
D 4 Scott Harrington 36 1 6 7 -4 14 0 0 0 34 .029
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
F 15 Jakob Lilja 34 2 3 5 4 2 0 0 0 23 .087
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 23 Stefan Matteau 4 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 13 .154
D 2 Andrew Peeke 17 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 18 .056
F 19 Liam Foudy 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 9 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
F 74 Devin Shore 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
F 48 Calvin Thurkauf 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 65 170 278 448 12 429 29 3 31 2123 .080
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 167 292 459 -21 440 29 5 30 1939 .086

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 33 1909 2.48 18 10 4 2 79 916 0.914 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 32 1755 2.39 12 9 8 5 70 892 0.922 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 5 257 3.04 1 1 2 0 13 126 0.897 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 65 3956 2.49 31 20 14 7 162 1934 .914 170 278 429
OPPONENT TOTALS 65 3956 2.48 34 23 8 2 161 2114 .920 167 292 440