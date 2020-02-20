Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 20, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 18 Pierre-Luc Dubois 61 17 27 44 3 45 1 0 4 134 .127
F 14 Gustav Nyquist 61 12 25 37 2 16 3 1 3 125 .096
D 8 Zachary Werenski 54 18 18 36 8 10 4 1 4 157 .115
F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 48 20 14 34 6 12 3 0 5 158 .127
D 3 Seth Jones 56 6 24 30 10 20 2 0 0 126 .048
F 13 Cam Atkinson 44 12 14 26 2 6 3 0 2 148 .081
F 71 Nick Foligno 58 6 18 24 -1 58 2 0 1 118 .051
F 38 Boone Jenner 61 10 10 20 -13 34 2 0 1 147 .068
F 10 Alexander Wennberg 52 5 15 20 0 16 1 0 1 65 .077
F 22 Sonny Milano 46 5 13 18 -5 22 0 0 1 64 .078
F 52 Emil Bemstrom 47 5 10 15 -1 4 3 0 2 77 .065
D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 60 5 8 13 5 18 0 0 1 70 .071
F 42 Alexandre Texier 36 6 7 13 3 10 0 0 1 49 .122
F 20 Riley Nash 56 4 8 12 5 8 0 1 1 56 .071
F 50 Eric Robinson 41 5 5 10 10 12 0 0 2 59 .085
F 24 Nathan Gerbe 25 4 5 9 -4 20 0 0 0 42 .095
D 58 David Savard 59 0 8 8 2 29 0 0 0 80 .000
D 27 Ryan Murray 24 2 5 7 -7 4 0 0 0 29 .069
F 11 Kevin Stenlund 23 5 2 7 -1 6 3 0 1 39 .128
D 4 Scott Harrington 32 1 4 5 -3 12 0 0 0 28 .036
D 46 Dean Kukan 33 1 4 5 -9 12 1 0 0 51 .020
D 65 Markus Nutivaara 29 3 2 5 3 2 0 0 0 34 .088
F 77 Josh Anderson 26 1 3 4 -8 17 0 0 0 63 .016
F 15 Jakob Lilja 30 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 0 21 .095
D 2 Andrew Peeke 13 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 10 .100
F 19 Liam Foudy 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 49 Ryan MacInnis 9 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 .000
D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 6 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 6 Adam Clendening 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 56 Marko Dano 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 37 Markus Hannikainen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 67 Justin Scott 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 88 Kole Sherwood 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 .000
TEAM TOTALS 61 156 255 411 12 419 28 3 30 1976 .079
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 152 266 418 -21 422 27 5 28 1797 .085

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Joonas Korpisalo 32 1876 2.49 17 10 4 2 78 901 0.913 0 1 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 29 1595 2.29 12 9 6 5 61 805 0.924 0 0 0
80 Matiss Kivlenieks 4 198 2.41 1 0 2 0 8 86 0.907 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 61 3703 2.41 30 19 12 7 147 1792 .915 156 255 419
OPPONENT TOTALS 61 3703 2.41 31 23 7 2 147 1967 .921 152 266 422