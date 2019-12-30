https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-14939091.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|39
|13
|14
|27
|-3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|97
|.134
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|39
|9
|17
|26
|1
|12
|2
|1
|2
|84
|.107
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|12
|11
|23
|1
|10
|2
|0
|3
|122
|.098
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|39
|4
|18
|22
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|92
|.043
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|35
|9
|12
|21
|-5
|6
|3
|0
|1
|113
|.080
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|32
|8
|12
|20
|-2
|8
|3
|1
|1
|79
|.101
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|36
|4
|10
|14
|-8
|41
|2
|0
|0
|71
|.056
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|39
|7
|7
|14
|-10
|26
|1
|0
|0
|91
|.077
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|35
|6
|7
|13
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|30
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|38
|2
|9
|11
|-4
|14
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.039
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|28
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|39
|.077
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|34
|3
|6
|9
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|33
|.091
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|19
|4
|4
|8
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|22
|.182
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|38
|4
|3
|7
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|24
|2
|5
|7
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.069
|D
|58
|David Savard
|37
|0
|6
|6
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.000
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|31
|1
|4
|5
|-8
|10
|1
|0
|0
|50
|.020
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|14
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|12
|0
|2
|2
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|10
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.143
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|7
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|6
|Adam Clendening
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|37
|Markus Hannikainen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|101
|170
|271
|-43
|310
|21
|3
|17
|1297
|.078
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|109
|189
|298
|34
|295
|22
|5
|20
|1148
|.095
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|32
|1876
|2.49
|17
|10
|4
|2
|78
|901
|0.913
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|10
|474
|3.41
|0
|4
|4
|0
|27
|243
|0.889
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2371
|2.69
|17
|14
|8
|2
|105
|1144
|.905
|101
|170
|310
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2371
|2.46
|22
|12
|5
|2
|96
|1292
|.922
|109
|189
|295
