Columbia 86, Mount Saint Vincent 56
Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 13, Mariko 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 5, Turner-Harris 0-0 0-0 7. Totals 0-0 0-0 25.
Bibbs 3-8 2-2 10, Bolster 3-8 0-0 6, Brumant 1-3 2-2 4, Forrest 7-13 1-2 20, Killingsworth 4-9 2-2 13, Klores 0-1 0-0 0, Onuama 2-3 0-0 4, Shannon 2-3 0-0 4, Shockley-Okeke 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 5-10 2-2 14, Smoyer 2-2 2-4 6. Totals 31-66 11-14 86.
Halftime_Columbia 41-20. 3-Point Goals_Mount Saint Vincent 0-0 (), Columbia 13-36 (Forrest 5-8, Killingsworth 3-8, Bibbs 2-4, Smith 2-6, Shockley-Okeke 1-4, Brumant 0-1, Shannon 0-1, Bolster 0-4). Rebounds_Mount Saint Vincent 20 (Robinson 8), Columbia 49 (Brumant 11). Assists_Mount Saint Vincent 3 (Robinson 3), Columbia 19 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Mount Saint Vincent 0, Columbia 9.
