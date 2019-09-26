Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep center field. Austin Slater flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza. Mauricio Dubon to third. Kevin Pillar singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Evan Longoria singles to shallow center field. Kevin Pillar to third. Joey Rickard grounds out to shortstop. Evan Longoria out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Ryan McMahon strikes out on a foul tip. Nolan Arenado singles to left field. Trevor Story called out on strikes. Sam Hilliard triples to deep right field. Nolan Arenado scores. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Burch Smith to Austin Slater.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Giants 1.

Giants fourth. Evan Longoria flies out to right field to Sam Hilliard. Mike Yastrzemski pinch-hitting for Joey Rickard. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Jaylin Davis flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Cristhian Adames grounds out to first base to Ryan McMahon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fifth. Yonathan Daza singles to shortstop. Drew Butera strikes out swinging. Jesus Tinoco out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Austin Slater to Cristhian Adames. Yonathan Daza to second. Garrett Hampson singles to center field. Yonathan Daza scores. Ryan McMahon singles to left field. Garrett Hampson to second. Nolan Arenado walks. Ryan McMahon to second. Garrett Hampson to third. Trevor Story flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 2, Giants 2.

Giants fifth. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging. Alex Dickerson doubles to left field. Mauricio Dubon singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Alex Dickerson scores. Fielding error by Sam Hilliard. Brandon Belt pinch-hitting for Austin Slater. Brandon Belt grounds out to first base, Ryan McMahon to Jesus Tinoco. Mauricio Dubon to third. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 2.

Giants seventh. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging. Alex Dickerson flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Mauricio Dubon homers to left field. Brandon Belt called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 2.

Rockies eighth. Trevor Story doubles to deep left field. Sam Hilliard called out on strikes. Ian Desmond pinch-hitting for Raimel Tapia. Ian Desmond called out on strikes. Daniel Murphy pinch-hitting for Yonathan Daza. Daniel Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Rockies 3.

Giants eighth. Kevin Pillar triples to deep right center field. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to center field. Kevin Pillar scores. Stephen Vogt pinch-hitting for Jandel Gustave. Stephen Vogt is intentionally walked. Cristhian Adames walks. Stephen Vogt to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Aramis Garcia singles to center field. Cristhian Adames to third. Stephen Vogt scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Alex Dickerson grounds out to second base. Aramis Garcia out at third. Cristhian Adames scores.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 8, Rockies 3.