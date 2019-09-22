Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rockies first. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson homers to center field. Nolan Arenado reaches on error. Fielding error by Matt Beaty. Ian Desmond flies out to deep right field to Joc Pederson. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fifth. Hyun-Jin Ryu homers to center field. Joc Pederson walks. Gavin Lux singles to right center field. Joc Pederson to second. Justin Turner singles to left field. Gavin Lux to second. Joc Pederson to third. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Gavin Lux scores. Joc Pederson scores. Corey Seager flies out to right field to Sam Hilliard. A.J. Pollock grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Josh Fuentes. Matt Beaty walks. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Butera to Josh Fuentes.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 1.

Rockies seventh. Ian Desmond singles to shallow center field. Ryan McMahon out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Hyun-Jin Ryu to Cody Bellinger. Ian Desmond to second. Josh Fuentes reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ian Desmond out at third. Sam Hilliard homers to center field. Josh Fuentes scores. Drew Butera strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 5, Rockies 3.

Dodgers seventh. Kike Hernandez grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Josh Fuentes. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Corey Seager homers to center field. A.J. Pollock called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Rockies 3.

Dodgers eighth. Matt Beaty flies out to left center field to Ian Desmond. Will Smith homers to left field. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Josh Fuentes. Joc Pederson walks. David Freese pinch-hitting for Gavin Lux. David Freese singles to left field. Joc Pederson to second. Kike Hernandez grounds out to first base to Josh Fuentes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Rockies 3.

Rockies ninth. Raimel Tapia pinch-hitting for Ian Desmond. Raimel Tapia singles to left center field. Ryan McMahon lines out to second base to Kike Hernandez. Yonder Alonso pinch-hitting for Josh Fuentes. Yonder Alonso flies out to right field to Joc Pederson. Sam Hilliard doubles to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Daniel Murphy pinch-hitting for Drew Butera. Daniel Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Rockies 4.