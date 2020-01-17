FG FT Reb
CLEMSON (6-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 38 4-8 12-13 3-9 2 4 20
Thornton 27 7-15 2-5 4-6 0 4 16
Hank 27 5-11 2-2 2-5 0 2 12
Spray 40 5-12 2-2 0-6 4 3 14
Thomas 15 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Cherry 13 1-3 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Bennett 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Hayes 14 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Cotton 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
McNeal 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Meertens 35 2-9 1-2 0-4 4 4 7
Totals 225 26-66 19-24 15-46 14 20 75

Percentages: FG 39.394, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Spray 2-9, Meertens 2-2, Robinson 0-3, Thomas 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Robinson 2, Hank 2, Cherry 1, Bennett 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Thornton 4, Hank 4, Robinson 2, Spray 2, Cherry 1, Meertens 1)

Steals: 10 (Robinson 3, Spray 2, Thornton 1, Hank 1, Cherry 1, Cotton 1, Meertens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PITTSBURGH (3-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Judkins 28 2-8 4-7 6-7 0 5 8
Brown 34 2-10 1-2 4-11 1 4 5
Bugg 38 5-13 2-2 1-3 1 2 14
Green 40 6-23 0-0 5-7 0 0 17
Knight 17 1-5 2-2 3-7 2 4 4
Igbokwe 26 2-4 0-1 1-6 0 3 4
Lamark 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harris 13 1-5 6-7 1-3 0 4 8
Hayford 27 3-10 0-0 2-2 3 3 7
Prapa 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 22-78 15-21 27-55 7 25 67

Percentages: FG 28.205, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Green 5-16, Bugg 2-5, Hayford 1-8)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Judkins 3, Igbokwe 3)

Turnovers: 18 (Judkins 3, Brown 3, Bugg 3, Green 2, Knight 2, Harris 2, Hayford 2, Igbokwe 1)

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Green 2, Bugg 1, Harris 1, Hayford 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh 12 24 20 7 4 67
Clemson 20 16 17 10 12 75

A_1,329

Officials_Maj Forsberg, Angela Lewis, Luis Gonzalez