Cincinnati-Seattle Runs

Reds first. Josh VanMeter walks. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez walks. Aristides Aquino out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Braden Bishop. Joey Votto to third. Josh VanMeter scores. Freddy Galvis walks. Eugenio Suarez to second. Phillip Ervin out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Braden Bishop. Eugenio Suarez to third. Joey Votto scores. Brian O'Grady walks. Freddy Galvis to second. Jose Peraza flies out to right field to Kyle Lewis.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 2, Mariners 0.

Mariners second. Kyle Lewis doubles to deep left center field. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging. Dylan Moore homers to center field. Kyle Lewis scores. Donnie Walton singles to left field. Braden Bishop strikes out swinging. Shed Long grounds out to second base, Jose Peraza to Josh VanMeter.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Mariners 2.

Mariners third. Austin Nola called out on strikes. Kyle Seager walks. Omar Narvaez homers to center field. Kyle Seager scores. Kyle Lewis singles to right field. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to first base to Josh VanMeter. Kyle Lewis to second. Dylan Moore pops out to Josh VanMeter.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Reds 2.

Mariners fifth. Kyle Lewis homers to center field. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Dylan Moore called out on strikes. Donnie Walton strikes out swinging. Braden Bishop called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 5, Reds 2.

Reds seventh. Jose Peraza lines out to third base to Kyle Seager. Curt Casali singles to deep left field. Michael Lorenzen lines out to deep left field to Shed Long. Joey Votto singles to shallow infield. Curt Casali to second. Eugenio Suarez doubles to deep left field. Joey Votto to third. Curt Casali scores. Aristides Aquino walks. Freddy Galvis homers to right field. Aristides Aquino scores. Eugenio Suarez scores. Joey Votto scores. Phillip Ervin strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Mariners 5.

Reds eighth. Alex Blandino singles to right field. Jose Peraza reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Blandino out at second. Curt Casali homers to left field. Jose Peraza scores. Michael Lorenzen grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Joey Votto doubles to deep right field. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Aristides Aquino walks. Freddy Galvis singles to right field. Aristides Aquino to third. Phillip Ervin flies out to right field to Kyle Lewis.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 11, Mariners 5.