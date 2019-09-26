Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs

Cubs second. Kyle Schwarber lines out to right field to Jake Elmore. Willson Contreras triples to deep left center field. Ian Happ singles to right field. Willson Contreras scores. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ian Happ out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Adam Frazier singles to center field. Jose Osuna reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Adam Frazier out at second. Pablo Reyes strikes out swinging. Erik Gonzalez doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Jose Osuna scores. Jake Elmore singles to left field. Erik Gonzalez scores. Steve Baron singles to center field. Jake Elmore to third. Dario Agrazal strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 2, Cubs 1.

Cubs seventh. Ian Happ homers to center field. Jason Heyward reaches on error. Fielding error by Erik Gonzalez. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jason Heyward out at second. David Bote pinch-hitting for Jon Lester. David Bote grounds out to shortstop. Nico Hoerner out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Pirates 2.

Pirates eighth. Adam Frazier flies out to deep left center field to Jason Heyward. Jose Osuna walks. Pablo Reyes walks. Jose Osuna to second. Erik Gonzalez out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Kyle Schwarber. Pablo Reyes scores. Jake Elmore walks. Steve Baron strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Cubs 2.