Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
LaVine 60 34.8 539-1199 .450 184-484 268-334 .802 1530 25.5
Markkanen 46 30.3 233-550 .424 101-294 123-149 .826 690 15.0
White 60 24.9 268-691 .388 120-334 91-116 .784 747 12.5
Carter 38 29.7 167-314 .532 6-28 99-135 .733 439 11.6
Porter 9 25.1 35-84 .417 16-40 15-20 .750 101 11.2
Young 59 24.7 246-548 .449 75-202 36-61 .590 603 10.2
Satoransky 60 29.0 222-508 .437 62-188 102-117 .872 608 10.1
Hutchison 28 18.8 80-175 .457 12-38 46-78 .590 218 7.8
Dunn 51 24.9 152-342 .444 29-112 40-54 .741 373 7.3
Kornet 36 15.5 82-187 .439 31-108 20-28 .714 215 6.0
Valentine 31 12.1 69-172 .401 38-106 5-5 1.000 181 5.8
Gafford 38 13.6 84-121 .694 0-0 26-52 .500 194 5.1
Arcidiacono 56 15.8 83-207 .401 51-132 25-34 .735 242 4.3
Felicio 20 19.0 34-54 .630 0-2 18-23 .783 86 4.3
Harrison 38 9.0 57-123 .463 8-29 29-38 .763 151 4.0
Mokoka 10 9.3 10-23 .435 6-12 2-4 .500 28 2.8
Strus 2 3.0 2-3 .667 0-1 1-1 1.000 5 2.5
TEAM 60 241.3 2363-5301 .446 739-2110 946-1249 .757 6411 106.9
OPPONENTS 60 241.3 2378-4980 .478 670-1896 1176-1549 .759 6602 110.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
LaVine 41 248 289 4.8 254 4.2 131 0 88 206 28
Markkanen 57 241 298 6.5 70 1.5 92 0 39 77 22
White 27 183 210 3.5 145 2.4 105 0 46 94 6
Carter 132 243 375 9.9 46 1.2 145 0 30 62 34
Porter 8 23 31 3.4 14 1.6 20 0 9 7 3
Young 85 199 284 4.8 103 1.7 122 0 81 95 20
Satoransky 65 160 225 3.8 330 5.5 127 0 77 117 7
Hutchison 18 90 108 3.9 26 .9 47 0 27 27 7
Dunn 23 163 186 3.6 173 3.4 158 0 101 68 17
Kornet 22 62 84 2.3 32 .9 54 0 11 14 26
Valentine 5 55 60 1.9 34 1.1 40 1 20 20 5
Gafford 47 48 95 2.5 16 .4 83 0 13 24 49
Arcidiacono 17 84 101 1.8 92 1.6 92 0 24 36 3
Felicio 54 47 101 5.0 15 .8 32 0 10 18 2
Harrison 14 45 59 1.6 35 .9 38 0 22 16 11
Mokoka 7 3 10 1.0 4 .4 13 0 3 1 0
Strus 1 0 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 623 1894 2517 42.0 1389 23.2 1300 1 601 936 240
OPPONENTS 617 2124 2741 45.7 1526 25.4 1156 1 494 1082 357