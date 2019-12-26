https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Bulls-Stax-14932222.php
Chicago Bulls Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|LaVine
|32
|33.4
|254-590
|.431
|98-248
|150-181
|.829
|756
|23.6
|Markkanen
|32
|30.4
|156-380
|.411
|64-193
|93-113
|.823
|469
|14.7
|Carter
|32
|30.2
|145-264
|.549
|3-19
|82-114
|.719
|375
|11.7
|Porter
|9
|25.1
|35-84
|.417
|16-40
|15-20
|.750
|101
|11.2
|White
|32
|23.9
|128-357
|.359
|59-174
|40-50
|.800
|355
|11.1
|Satoransky
|32
|28.2
|117-256
|.457
|39-99
|48-55
|.873
|321
|10.0
|Young
|31
|21.8
|109-275
|.396
|33-103
|20-34
|.588
|271
|8.7
|Dunn
|32
|23.4
|95-219
|.434
|16-69
|20-29
|.690
|226
|7.1
|Hutchison
|9
|17.1
|20-44
|.455
|5-12
|19-29
|.655
|64
|7.1
|Valentine
|18
|12.6
|44-106
|.415
|26-66
|5-5
|1.000
|119
|6.6
|Arcidiacono
|32
|15.3
|44-112
|.393
|28-67
|18-24
|.750
|134
|4.2
|Gafford
|22
|10.9
|40-55
|.727
|0-0
|13-25
|.520
|93
|4.2
|Harrison
|18
|8.2
|20-49
|.408
|3-10
|11-18
|.611
|54
|3.0
|Kornet
|15
|9.5
|15-48
|.313
|5-27
|5-5
|1.000
|40
|2.7
|Strus
|2
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|5
|2.5
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Mokoka
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|241.6
|1224-2842
|.431
|395-1128
|540-703
|.768
|3383
|105.7
|OPPONENTS
|32
|241.6
|1213-2686
|.452
|349-1046
|658-868
|.758
|3433
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|LaVine
|24
|122
|146
|4.6
|123
|3.8
|76
|0
|42
|110
|14
|Markkanen
|34
|182
|216
|6.8
|55
|1.7
|63
|0
|28
|58
|20
|Carter
|109
|205
|314
|9.8
|33
|1.0
|128
|0
|25
|50
|29
|Porter
|8
|23
|31
|3.4
|14
|1.6
|20
|0
|9
|7
|3
|White
|9
|103
|112
|3.5
|75
|2.3
|40
|0
|23
|45
|3
|Satoransky
|30
|88
|118
|3.7
|168
|5.3
|59
|0
|47
|67
|5
|Young
|47
|90
|137
|4.4
|58
|1.9
|58
|0
|32
|49
|8
|Dunn
|17
|94
|111
|3.5
|102
|3.2
|114
|0
|65
|36
|13
|Hutchison
|1
|32
|33
|3.7
|8
|.9
|12
|0
|5
|12
|2
|Valentine
|3
|33
|36
|2.0
|19
|1.1
|25
|1
|12
|10
|4
|Arcidiacono
|14
|41
|55
|1.7
|50
|1.6
|54
|0
|14
|18
|2
|Gafford
|18
|20
|38
|1.7
|6
|.3
|38
|0
|1
|5
|26
|Harrison
|6
|24
|30
|1.7
|22
|1.2
|17
|0
|8
|6
|4
|Kornet
|6
|16
|22
|1.5
|6
|.4
|13
|0
|2
|3
|10
|Strus
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Felicio
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mokoka
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|327
|1073
|1400
|43.8
|739
|23.1
|718
|1
|313
|504
|143
|OPPONENTS
|339
|1179
|1518
|47.4
|766
|23.9
|653
|0
|274
|585
|209
