Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|66
|29
|51
|80
|6
|40
|7
|0
|2
|248
|.117
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|66
|17
|39
|56
|-3
|48
|1
|1
|3
|159
|.107
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|64
|29
|15
|44
|3
|14
|4
|0
|3
|152
|.191
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|66
|16
|24
|40
|-12
|13
|10
|0
|3
|188
|.085
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|54
|12
|24
|36
|-1
|14
|2
|0
|2
|89
|.135
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|54
|20
|11
|31
|3
|16
|1
|2
|4
|131
|.153
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|59
|6
|20
|26
|-8
|25
|2
|0
|0
|98
|.061
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|57
|2
|21
|23
|-4
|18
|1
|0
|0
|101
|.020
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|61
|9
|14
|23
|-3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|87
|.103
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|60
|8
|13
|21
|-2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|98
|.082
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|54
|5
|14
|19
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|112
|.045
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|66
|8
|8
|16
|-9
|8
|0
|1
|2
|89
|.090
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|61
|4
|12
|16
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.053
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|37
|9
|6
|15
|-5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|53
|.170
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|65
|3
|12
|15
|-6
|24
|0
|1
|0
|74
|.041
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|39
|4
|7
|11
|-5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|50
|4
|7
|11
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.093
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|42
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.023
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|32
|2
|4
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.063
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|20
|1
|2
|3
|-8
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|9
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|46
|Lucas Carlsson
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|55
|Nick Seeler
|4
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|197
|329
|526
|-34
|525
|31
|6
|26
|2089
|.094
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|205
|338
|543
|7
|535
|35
|8
|32
|2347
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Corey Crawford
|36
|2105
|2.82
|14
|18
|3
|1
|99
|1183
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|90
|Robin Lehner
|33
|1875
|3.01
|16
|10
|5
|0
|94
|1152
|0.918
|0
|0
|4
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|1
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|4015
|2.92
|30
|28
|8
|1
|193
|2335
|.913
|197
|329
|525
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|4015
|2.83
|36
|21
|9
|4
|187
|2079
|.906
|205
|338
|535
