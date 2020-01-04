https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-14949353.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|42
|24
|29
|53
|0
|32
|6
|0
|2
|154
|.156
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|42
|10
|20
|30
|-8
|30
|1
|0
|2
|101
|.099
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|42
|10
|19
|29
|-3
|11
|6
|0
|1
|119
|.084
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|38
|9
|20
|29
|2
|14
|2
|0
|1
|60
|.150
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|40
|11
|10
|21
|-1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|84
|.131
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|36
|11
|8
|19
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|3
|84
|.131
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|41
|5
|12
|17
|-4
|23
|2
|0
|0
|72
|.069
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|39
|5
|9
|14
|-9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|42
|6
|6
|12
|-9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|41
|2
|9
|11
|-6
|12
|0
|1
|0
|48
|.042
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|36
|6
|5
|11
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|50
|.120
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|37
|2
|9
|11
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|30
|4
|7
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|33
|1
|9
|10
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.019
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|35
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|17
|1
|3
|4
|-7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|18
|1
|2
|3
|-9
|38
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.083
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|13
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|5
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|121
|202
|323
|-66
|344
|21
|4
|16
|1298
|.093
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|135
|221
|356
|48
|350
|23
|7
|20
|1525
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|25
|1397
|2.92
|12
|7
|4
|0
|68
|876
|0.922
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|20
|1142
|3.2
|6
|11
|2
|1
|61
|643
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2557
|3.07
|18
|18
|6
|1
|129
|1519
|.911
|121
|202
|344
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2557
|2.71
|24
|13
|5
|3
|114
|1291
|.907
|135
|221
|350
