Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, DEC. 30, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|40
|20
|27
|47
|-2
|30
|5
|0
|2
|142
|.141
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|40
|9
|19
|28
|-8
|30
|1
|0
|2
|98
|.092
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|40
|9
|18
|27
|-2
|11
|5
|0
|1
|112
|.080
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|36
|8
|19
|27
|4
|14
|2
|0
|0
|57
|.140
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|36
|11
|8
|19
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|3
|84
|.131
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|38
|11
|7
|18
|-1
|8
|2
|0
|2
|79
|.139
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|39
|5
|11
|16
|-4
|21
|2
|0
|0
|70
|.071
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|39
|5
|9
|14
|-9
|8
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.085
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|34
|6
|5
|11
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|49
|.122
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|40
|5
|6
|11
|-9
|6
|0
|1
|1
|54
|.093
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|39
|2
|8
|10
|-3
|12
|0
|1
|0
|41
|.049
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|31
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.019
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|28
|3
|6
|9
|-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|51
|.059
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|35
|1
|7
|8
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|33
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|15
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.050
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|16
|1
|2
|3
|-9
|38
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|16
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|22
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|John Quenneville
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|111
|184
|295
|-59
|336
|19
|4
|15
|1232
|.090
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|125
|205
|330
|43
|332
|22
|6
|19
|1444
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Robin Lehner
|23
|1278
|2.77
|11
|6
|4
|0
|59
|796
|0.926
|0
|0
|2
|50
|Corey Crawford
|20
|1142
|3.2
|6
|11
|2
|1
|61
|643
|0.905
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2437
|3.0
|17
|17
|6
|1
|120
|1439
|.913
|111
|184
|336
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2437
|2.63
|23
|12
|5
|3
|105
|1226
|.910
|125
|205
|332
