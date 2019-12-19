https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-Blackhawks-Stax-14918493.php
Chicago Blackhawks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, DEC. 19, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|88
|Patrick Kane
|35
|18
|22
|40
|-3
|28
|5
|0
|2
|125
|.144
|F
|12
|Alex DeBrincat
|35
|8
|17
|25
|-2
|11
|5
|0
|0
|98
|.082
|F
|19
|Jonathan Toews
|35
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|28
|1
|0
|2
|89
|.079
|F
|17
|Dylan Strome
|31
|7
|16
|23
|6
|10
|2
|0
|0
|44
|.159
|F
|20
|Brandon Saad
|35
|11
|8
|19
|-2
|12
|0
|2
|3
|83
|.133
|D
|56
|Erik Gustafsson
|34
|3
|10
|13
|-4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.053
|F
|8
|Dominik Kubalik
|33
|8
|5
|13
|-2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|69
|.116
|F
|92
|Alexander Nylander
|34
|4
|8
|12
|-8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|52
|.077
|F
|77
|Kirby Dach
|29
|5
|5
|10
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|2
|40
|.125
|F
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|26
|3
|7
|10
|-4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|46
|.065
|F
|22
|Ryan Carpenter
|34
|2
|7
|9
|-1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|33
|.061
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|35
|5
|3
|8
|-10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|50
|.100
|D
|6
|Olli Maatta
|31
|1
|7
|8
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|D
|5
|Connor Murphy
|23
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.050
|D
|2
|Duncan Keith
|26
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|D
|44
|Calvin de Haan
|29
|1
|5
|6
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|15
|Zack Smith
|28
|1
|4
|5
|-2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|91
|Drake Caggiula
|15
|3
|1
|4
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|D
|7
|Brent Seabrook
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|40
|.075
|D
|68
|Slater Koekkoek
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|D
|27
|Adam Boqvist
|11
|1
|1
|2
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|39
|Dennis Gilbert
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-9
|24
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|36
|Matthew Highmore
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|12
|Ian McCoshen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Brendan Perlini
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|95
|Dylan Sikura
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|57
|Anton Wedin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|94
|158
|252
|-59
|286
|17
|4
|12
|1075
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|110
|175
|285
|46
|256
|22
|4
|18
|1259
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|50
|Corey Crawford
|19
|1111
|3.08
|6
|10
|2
|1
|57
|623
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Robin Lehner
|18
|1004
|2.87
|7
|6
|4
|0
|48
|631
|0.924
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2132
|3.0
|13
|16
|6
|1
|105
|1254
|.913
|94
|158
|286
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2132
|2.54
|22
|9
|4
|3
|89
|1070
|.913
|110
|175
|256
