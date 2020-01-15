https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-3-Ottawa-2-14976002.php
Chicago 3, Ottawa 2
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Ottawa, Brown 8 (DeMelo, Pageau), 3:33. 2, Ottawa, Tierney 7 (Brown, Chabot), 7:21.
Second Period_3, Chicago, Kubalik 17 (Kane, Toews), 17:20.
Third Period_4, Chicago, Kubalik 18 (Toews, Koekkoek), 3:41.
Overtime_5, Chicago, Toews 12 (Kane), 0:42.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-9-8-1_30. Ottawa 12-5-5-0_22.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 1; Ottawa 0 of 2.
Goalies_Chicago, Lehner 14-7-4 (22 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 1-2-5 (30-27).
A_12,238 (18,572). T_2:26.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Derek Nansen.
