Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

Chicago 6 5 7 3 — 21 Minnesota 0 6 0 13 — 19

First Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 26, 7:41. Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: Montgomery 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 13 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-6; Patterson 11 run; Cohen 19 run; Trubisky 5 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-7. Chicago 3, Minnesota 0.

Chi_FG Pineiro 33, :44. Drive: 10 plays, 24 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Pierre-Louis 2 interception return to Minnesota 39; Trubisky 15 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-9; Trubisky 8 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 6, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 37, 9:17. Drive: 14 plays, 56 yards, 6:27. Key Plays: Mannion 11 pass to Hollins on 3rd-and-7; Mannion 14 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-7; Boone 14 run. Chicago 6, Minnesota 3.

Chi_safety, 6:03. Drive: 1 play, -1 yards, 00:08. Chicago 8, Minnesota 3.

Chi_FG Pineiro 34, 1:51. Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Cohen kick return to Chicago 33; Trubisky 10 pass to Saubert; Trubisky 17 pass to Wims; Trubisky 12 pass to Ridley. Chicago 11, Minnesota 3.

Min_FG Bailey 38, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: Boone 41 run; Mannion 2 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-3. Chicago 11, Minnesota 6.

Third Quarter

Chi_Montgomery 14 run (Pineiro kick), 9:49. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Montgomery 14 run; Montgomery 10 run; Trubisky 10 pass to Ridley. Chicago 18, Minnesota 6.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Boone 1 run (Bailey kick), 14:13. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Mannion 12 pass to O.Johnson; Mannion 8 pass to O.Johnson on 3rd-and-5; Abdullah 11 run. Chicago 18, Minnesota 13.

Min_FG Bailey 39, 8:54. Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Clinton-Dix 14-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on 3rd-and-2; Mannion 35 pass to Hollins. Chicago 18, Minnesota 16.

Min_FG Bailey 34, 4:53. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:27. Minnesota 19, Chicago 18.

Chi_FG Pineiro 22, :10. Drive: 15 plays, 71 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Trubisky 32 pass to Ridley on 4th-and-9; Trubisky 3 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-2; Montgomery 1 run on 3rd-and-5. Chicago 21, Minnesota 19.

A_66,913.

___

Chi Min FIRST DOWNS 24 14 Rushing 10 7 Passing 13 6 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 4-9 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 337 300 Total Plays 75 47 Avg Gain 4.5 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 158 174 Rushes 34 26 Avg per rush 4.6 6.7 NET YARDS PASSING 179 126 Sacked-Yds lost 4-28 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 207 126 Completed-Att. 26-37 12-21 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 4.4 6.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-5 6-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 2-55.5 1-52.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 60 36 Punt Returns 0-0 1-8 Kickoff Returns 2-44 1-28 Interceptions 2-16 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-34 3-40 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 37:40 22:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 23-113, Cohen 4-20, Patterson 2-14, Nall 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Trubisky 2-1. Minnesota, Boone 17-148, Abdullah 6-22, Ham 2-4, Mannion 1-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 26-37-0-207. Minnesota, Mannion 12-21-2-126.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Robinson 9-71, Cohen 9-44, Ridley 3-54, Wims 3-23, Saubert 1-10, Miller 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-34, Abdullah 3-14, Hollins 2-46, Boone 2-12, I.Smith 1-11, Conklin 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Minnesota, O.Johnson 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Miller 1-28, Cohen 1-16. Minnesota, Abdullah 1-28.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Kwiatkoski 6-2-0, Clinton-Dix 3-1-0, Skrine 3-0-0, Toliver 3-0-0, Pierre-Louis 2-4-0, Fuller 2-2-0, Williams 2-2-0, Robertson-Harris 2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0, Nichols 1-0-0, Anderson 0-1-0, Floyd 0-1-0, Irving 0-1-0, Mack 0-1-0, Urban 0-1-0. Minnesota, Boyd 8-0-0, Wilson 7-5-1, Brothers 6-4-.5, H.Hill 5-0-0, Kearse 4-2-0, Sendejo 4-1-0, Alexander 4-0-0, Weatherly 3-4-.5, Odenigbo 3-3-1, Watts 2-1-1, Holmes 2-1-0, Hughes 2-0-0, C.Smith 1-3-0, J.Johnson 0-4-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, Jackson 1-14, Pierre-Louis 1-2. Minnesota, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Terri Valenti.