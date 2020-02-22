https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Chicago-2-Nashville-1-15075658.php
Chicago 2, Nashville 1
|Nashville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 8 (Grimaldi, Blackwell), 14:56.
Third Period_2, Chicago, DeBrincat 15 (Kane, Keith), 9:05 (pp).
Overtime_3, Chicago, DeBrincat 16 (Keith), 4:02.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-20-10-3_43. Chicago 12-9-16-1_38.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Chicago 1 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 18-13-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Chicago, Crawford 10-16-3 (43-42).
A_0 (19,717). T_2:27.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
