Champions Tour Statistics

Through July 21

Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Scott McCarron, $1,991,805. 2, Steve Stricker, $1,534,327. 3, Jerry Kelly, $1,390,681. 4, Scott Parel, $1,143,111. 5, Kirk Triplett, $1,130,652. 6, David Toms, $1,116,805. 7, Kevin Sutherland, $1,051,344. 8, Retief Goosen, $984,242. 9, Ken Tanigawa, $975,819. 10, Billy Andrade, $853,761.

Scoring

1, Steve Stricker, 68.97. 2, David Toms, 69.41. 3, Scott McCarron, 69.55. 4, Scott Parel, 69.59. 5, Jerry Kelly, 69.65. 6, Bernhard Langer, 69.76. 7 (tie), Retief Goosen and Kevin Sutherland, 69.80. 9, Kenny Perry, 70.10. 10, Tom Lehman, 70.18.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 295.8. 2, Darren Clarke, 292.2. 3, Brandt Jobe, 291.3. 4, Kenny Perry, 291.2. 5, Retief Goosen, 288.1. 6, Scott McCarron, 287.2. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 287.1. 8 (tie), Scott Parel and Vijay Singh, 284.6. 10, Steve Stricker, 284.4.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 80.65%. 2, Willie Wood, 79.66%. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 78.37%. 4, Joe Durant, 78.00%. 5, Paul Broadhurst, 77.31%. 6, Ken Duke, 76.80%. 7, Bernhard Langer, 76.52%. 8, Mark O'Meara, 76.37%. 9, Paul Goydos, 75.76%. 10, Jerry Kelly, 75.41%.

Greens in Regulation Pct.

1, Kenny Perry, 72.80%. 2, Brandt Jobe, 72.60%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 72.09%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 71.53%. 5, David Toms, 71.37%. 6, Billy Andrade, 70.93%. 7, Ken Tanigawa, 70.29%. 8, Scott McCarron, 70.17%. 9, Tom Lehman, 70.14%. 10, Bernhard Langer, 70.12%.

Total Driving

1, Steve Stricker, 32. 2, Kenny Perry, 33. 3, Jerry Kelly, 42. 4 (tie), Scott McCarron and Colin Montgomerie, 44. 6 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Kirk Triplett, 45. 8, Paul Broadhurst, 47. 9, 2 tied with 48.

Putting Average

1, David Toms, 1.731. 2, Steve Stricker, 1.738. 3 (tie), Kent Jones and Mark O'Meara, 1.743. 5, Scott Parel, 1.745. 6, Kirk Triplett, 1.750. 7 (tie), Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland, 1.754. 9, Scott McCarron, 1.761. 10, Esteban Toledo, 1.762.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 4.28. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.14. 3, Steve Stricker, 4.13. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 4.04. 5, Retief Goosen, 4.00. 6, Darren Clarke, 3.98. 7, Scott Parel, 3.92. 8, Kent Jones, 3.90. 9, 2 tied with 3.87.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott Parel, 110.3. 2, Tom Lehman, 120.0. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 135.0. 4, Steve Stricker, 139.5. 5, Jeff Maggert, 154.8. 6, Retief Goosen, 157.5. 7, Billy Mayfair, 165.6. 8, Bernhard Langer, 166.5. 9, Esteban Toledo, 171.0. 10, Paul Goydos, 172.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Jesper Parnevik, 62.50%. 2, Rocco Mediate, 61.54%. 3, Paul Broadhurst, 60.87%. 4, Steve Stricker, 60.61%. 5, Michael Allen, 60.53%. 6, David Frost, 59.72%. 7, Carlos Franco, 58.97%. 8, Tom Byrum, 58.46%. 9, Mark Calcavecchia, 58.44%. 10, Tom Pernice Jr., 58.33%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Steve Stricker, 58. 2, David Toms, 91. 3, Scott Parel, 95. 4, Kenny Perry, 123. 5 (tie), Retief Goosen and Scott McCarron, 126. 7, Jerry Kelly, 146. 8, Kevin Sutherland, 150. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 159. 10, Bernhard Langer, 163.