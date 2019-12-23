https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/CS-NORTHRIDGE-85-SAN-FRANCISCO-STATE-50-14926408.php
CS NORTHRIDGE 85, SAN FRANCISCO STATE 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN FRANCISCO STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Okeke
|24
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Manu
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|Acliese
|21
|4-9
|0-0
|6-6
|0
|0
|9
|Jackson
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|7-7
|0
|0
|0
|Huynh
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Macklin
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Orr
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Flanagan
|11
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sylvester
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Balser
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Paddon
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sow
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickliffe
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-59
|0-0
|14-14
|2
|0
|16
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gomez
|31
|4-12
|6-6
|0-1
|3
|0
|18
|Harkless
|31
|4-10
|2-3
|1-11
|4
|2
|11
|Brown
|30
|2-5
|3-4
|1-2
|4
|1
|7
|Diane
|29
|11-21
|7-10
|3-12
|2
|3
|30
|Coleman
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|10
|Ndumanya
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|6
|Artest
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|2
|0
|Harrick
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Ou
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Pearre
|7
|0-1
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|21-29
|16-45
|15
|16
|85
Percentages: FG .431, FT .724.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Gomez 4-10, Coleman 2-4, Harkless 1-2, Diane 1-4, Brown 0-1, Harrick 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Diane 4, Harkless, Pearre).
Turnovers: 11 (Diane 3, Artest 2, Brown 2, Ou 2, Gomez, Harrick).
Steals: 12 (Harkless 8, Diane 2, Brown, Gomez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Francisco State
|25
|25
|—
|16
|CS Northridge
|48
|37
|—
|85
A_506 (2,400).
