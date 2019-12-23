FG FT Reb
SAN FRANCISCO STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Okeke 24 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Manu 23 0-3 0-0 1-1 2 0 0
Acliese 21 4-9 0-0 6-6 0 0 9
Jackson 20 2-3 0-0 7-7 0 0 0
Huynh 15 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Diaz 14 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Macklin 13 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Orr 12 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Flanagan 11 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sylvester 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 7
Balser 10 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Paddon 10 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sow 10 0-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wickliffe 6 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 0-59 0-0 14-14 2 0 16

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS NORTHRIDGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gomez 31 4-12 6-6 0-1 3 0 18
Harkless 31 4-10 2-3 1-11 4 2 11
Brown 30 2-5 3-4 1-2 4 1 7
Diane 29 11-21 7-10 3-12 2 3 30
Coleman 23 4-8 0-0 1-3 1 3 10
Ndumanya 18 2-4 2-2 3-5 0 3 6
Artest 13 0-1 0-0 4-7 1 2 0
Harrick 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Ou 8 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Pearre 7 0-1 1-4 2-2 0 0 1
Totals 200 28-65 21-29 16-45 15 16 85

Percentages: FG .431, FT .724.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Gomez 4-10, Coleman 2-4, Harkless 1-2, Diane 1-4, Brown 0-1, Harrick 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Diane 4, Harkless, Pearre).

Turnovers: 11 (Diane 3, Artest 2, Brown 2, Ou 2, Gomez, Harrick).

Steals: 12 (Harkless 8, Diane 2, Brown, Gomez).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Francisco State 25 25 16
CS Northridge 48 37 85

A_506 (2,400).