FG FT Reb
CREIGHTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ballock 39 7-13 0-0 0-8 3 2 19
Alexander 36 5-16 6-6 1-7 2 1 18
Zegarowski 36 3-11 3-3 0-0 5 1 11
Jefferson 27 1-2 2-2 2-7 0 3 4
C.Bishop 23 5-7 0-2 3-5 5 3 10
Mahoney 16 4-9 5-6 3-4 0 0 13
K.Jones 14 1-2 0-0 3-8 2 2 2
Mitchell 9 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Totals 200 26-60 16-19 12-39 18 14 77

Percentages: FG .433, FT .842.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Ballock 5-9, Alexander 2-6, Zegarowski 2-6, Mahoney 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ballock, C.Bishop, K.Jones).

Turnovers: 10 (Zegarowski 3, C.Bishop 2, Mahoney 2, Ballock, Jefferson, K.Jones).

Steals: 3 (C.Bishop, Mahoney, Zegarowski).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 39 3-8 0-0 4-7 1 4 8
Marshall 37 9-17 2-3 3-9 7 5 21
Scruggs 36 9-13 0-1 3-9 2 2 19
T.Jones 24 5-11 2-2 3-5 0 2 12
Goodin 19 0-7 0-0 0-2 4 0 0
Moore 17 0-5 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Freemantle 16 1-5 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Tandy 13 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Totals 200 28-70 4-6 13-35 15 18 65

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Carter 2-6, Scruggs 1-1, Tandy 1-3, Marshall 1-4, Freemantle 0-1, Moore 0-5, Goodin 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 2, Freemantle, Scruggs, T.Jones).

Turnovers: 8 (Scruggs 3, Marshall 2, Carter, T.Jones, Tandy).

Steals: 3 (Carter, Scruggs, T.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Creighton 32 45 77
Xavier 27 38 65

.