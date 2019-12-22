https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/CREIGHTON-67-ARIZONA-ST-60-14924998.php
CREIGHTON 67, ARIZONA ST. 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CREIGHTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Zegarowski
|39
|3-10
|1-2
|0-3
|8
|3
|7
|Ballock
|38
|5-8
|0-0
|0-6
|3
|3
|14
|Alexander
|33
|1-8
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|3
|5
|Bishop
|25
|6-10
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|2
|12
|Jefferson
|23
|4-7
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Mahoney
|19
|5-14
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|14
|K.Jones
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|S.Mitchell
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|6-8
|6-37
|15
|15
|67
Percentages: FG .443, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ballock 4-7, Mahoney 2-7, Alexander 1-4, Jefferson 0-1, Zegarowski 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bishop 2, K.Jones, Mahoney).
Turnovers: 11 (Zegarowski 5, Alexander 2, Ballock 2, Jefferson, Mahoney).
Steals: 2 (K.Jones, Mahoney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Verge
|37
|6-23
|5-7
|0-4
|0
|2
|19
|White
|37
|8-11
|2-2
|7-14
|2
|2
|18
|Martin
|36
|3-12
|0-1
|1-5
|6
|2
|7
|Edwards
|26
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Cherry
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|House
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Valtonen
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|M.Mitchell
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|7-10
|10-35
|10
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .348, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Cherry 2-4, Verge 2-5, Thomas 1-2, House 1-4, Martin 1-7, Valtonen 0-1, Edwards 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (White 2, Cherry).
Turnovers: 10 (Martin 4, House 3, Verge 2, White).
Steals: 5 (Martin 2, Verge 2, Cherry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Creighton
|30
|37
|—
|67
|Arizona St.
|32
|28
|—
|60
.
View Comments