FG FT Reb
CORNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dickson 25 5-8 0-0 1-4 0 3 12
Voss 32 4-5 0-0 0-3 2 4 11
Warren 25 4-7 0-0 0-1 4 4 9
Knapp 12 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 4
McBride 32 3-8 5-6 1-4 6 1 12
Noll 23 7-11 1-1 0-2 2 4 18
Boeheim 20 4-10 6-7 0-1 1 1 14
Filien 18 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Dolan 13 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Totals 200 31-53 12-14 2-20 15 20 83

Percentages: FG .585, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Noll 3-4, Voss 3-4, Dickson 2-3, Dolan 1-1, Warren 1-1, McBride 1-2, Boeheim 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickson 2, Warren).

Turnovers: 12 (McBride 4, Noll 3, Voss 2, Warren 2, Dickson).

Steals: 6 (McBride 2, Noll 2, Dickson, Filien).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
PRINCETON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aririguzoh 30 2-6 2-2 4-10 3 2 6
Friberg 27 2-5 0-0 0-2 2 2 6
Llewellyn 35 9-16 7-7 2-4 3 1 30
Morales 16 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 2 2
Schwieger 32 4-7 2-2 0-0 2 3 11
Desrosiers 23 5-11 3-3 0-5 2 1 16
Wright 17 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Langborg 14 1-1 2-2 0-2 0 0 5
Evbuomwan 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-52 16-16 6-24 15 13 82

Percentages: FG .500, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Llewellyn 5-8, Desrosiers 3-8, Wright 2-3, Friberg 2-5, Langborg 1-1, Schwieger 1-3, Morales 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aririguzoh 2, Evbuomwan).

Turnovers: 14 (Aririguzoh 5, Llewellyn 4, Wright 3, Schwieger 2).

Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Friberg, Llewellyn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cornell 37 48 83
Princeton 40 42 82

A_2,553 (6,854).