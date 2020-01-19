https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/COLUMBIA-75-CORNELL-61-14987141.php
COLUMBIA 75, CORNELL 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CORNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McBride
|37
|7-13
|3-3
|1-7
|3
|1
|17
|Boeheim
|32
|5-14
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|3
|14
|Warren
|31
|3-7
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|8
|Knapp
|27
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|4
|Jones
|18
|2-5
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|7
|Voss
|18
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Filien
|12
|0-1
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Noll
|9
|0-0
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Dolan
|8
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|McCarty
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|20-59
|16-19
|8-31
|9
|15
|61
Percentages: FG .339, FT .842.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Boeheim 2-4, McCarty 1-2, Jones 1-4, Warren 1-4, Dolan 0-1, McBride 0-2, Knapp 0-4, Voss 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boeheim 2, Dolan, Warren).
Turnovers: 12 (Warren 4, Boeheim 2, Jones 2, McBride 2, Noll, Voss).
Steals: 2 (Voss, Warren).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLUMBIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bibbs
|38
|4-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|12
|Smith
|35
|6-14
|2-3
|2-7
|5
|3
|15
|Killingsworth
|33
|2-6
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|7
|Forrest
|29
|10-15
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|23
|Brumant
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|3
|2
|Nweke
|19
|3-5
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|9
|Smoyer
|12
|3-3
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|7
|Turner
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Bolster
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Klores
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|10-12
|5-32
|14
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .509, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Forrest 3-5, Bibbs 2-3, Smith 1-2, Killingsworth 1-4, Brumant 0-1, Turner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Brumant 3, Bibbs 2, Smoyer 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Bibbs 3, Brumant, Forrest, Killingsworth, Nweke, Smith, Turner).
Steals: 6 (Smith 3, Bibbs, Brumant, Forrest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cornell
|29
|32
|—
|61
|Columbia
|48
|27
|—
|75
A_1,823 (2,500).
