COLORADO ST. 95, UNLV 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|35
|2-5
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Hamilton
|32
|11-22
|4-4
|2-5
|3
|4
|28
|Blair
|28
|4-6
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|4
|8
|Hardy
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Mitrou-Long
|20
|2-7
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|6
|Antonio
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Tillman
|19
|5-10
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|5
|15
|Mbacke Diong
|18
|1-5
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|3
|Shibel
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-69
|9-13
|13-31
|12
|25
|77
Percentages: FG .420, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Tillman 3-5, Coleman 2-4, Antonio 2-6, Hamilton 2-6, Mitrou-Long 1-6, Shibel 0-1, Blair 0-2, Hardy 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blair 2, Hardy).
Turnovers: 12 (Coleman 6, Blair 2, Hamilton, Hardy, Mbacke Diong, Mitrou-Long).
Steals: 7 (Blair 2, Coleman 2, Mbacke Diong 2, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stevens
|33
|7-8
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|1
|21
|Moore
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-7
|8
|0
|5
|Roddy
|29
|5-10
|4-4
|2-5
|5
|2
|14
|Thistlewood
|28
|3-5
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Carvacho
|20
|5-8
|6-11
|5-11
|1
|5
|16
|Martin
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Thomas
|15
|3-3
|3-5
|0-4
|1
|3
|9
|Edwards
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|Tonje
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Byrd
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lukasiewicz
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-52
|20-28
|7-34
|22
|14
|95
Percentages: FG .615, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Stevens 5-5, Thistlewood 2-4, Tonje 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Moore 1-2, Martin 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carvacho, Roddy).
Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 3, Carvacho 2, Roddy 2, Martin, Moore, Thistlewood, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Edwards 2, Moore 2, Roddy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNLV
|36
|41
|—
|77
|Colorado St.
|41
|54
|—
|95
