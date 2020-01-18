FG FT Reb
COLORADO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Roddy 33 5-10 2-5 1-4 5 1 13
Stevens 33 3-7 4-6 0-4 2 3 11
Moore 31 5-9 1-2 0-0 1 3 13
Thistlewood 26 1-8 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Carvacho 23 5-6 0-3 3-13 0 4 10
Martin 19 4-8 7-8 0-2 0 2 19
Edwards 15 1-4 0-0 1-4 3 2 2
Tonje 12 2-2 1-2 0-1 0 1 7
Thomas 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 26-54 15-26 5-30 12 20 78

Percentages: FG .481, FT .577.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Martin 4-7, Tonje 2-2, Moore 2-6, Stevens 1-3, Roddy 1-4, Thistlewood 1-6, Edwards 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Roddy 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Carvacho 2, Roddy 2, Moore, Tonje).

Steals: 8 (Moore 2, Thistlewood 2, Carvacho, Edwards, Martin, Stevens).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scottie 35 6-11 2-2 0-4 2 2 16
Walker 35 4-13 3-3 0-2 4 2 11
Tomes 33 5-7 2-2 0-5 1 5 16
Swan 23 2-6 1-2 1-6 2 3 5
Morris 22 0-4 0-0 0-4 1 3 0
Joyce 19 2-4 2-3 2-7 1 3 6
Van Soelen 11 1-2 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Akaya 7 2-2 2-2 0-2 1 1 6
Murphy 6 0-3 3-4 0-1 0 1 3
Brown 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kinrade 2 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-53 15-18 4-35 13 21 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Tomes 4-6, Scottie 2-2, Joyce 0-1, Kinrade 0-1, Swan 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Morris 0-4, Walker 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Walker 4, Scottie 3, Swan 3, Akaya, Joyce, Morris, Tomes, Van Soelen).

Steals: 3 (Tomes 2, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado St. 32 46 78
Air Force 27 38 65

.