CLEVELAND ST. 82, IUPUI 80
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patton
|34
|6-11
|1-1
|2-7
|3
|3
|14
|Thomas
|34
|3-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Beaudion
|33
|5-11
|4-4
|0-1
|8
|3
|15
|Gomillion
|32
|6-8
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|3
|14
|Hill
|23
|5-10
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|13
|Eichelberger
|22
|4-8
|4-5
|1-1
|0
|4
|12
|Ferreira
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Johnson
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|13-16
|7-22
|15
|20
|82
Percentages: FG .534, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Thomas 3-4, Ferreira 1-1, Gomillion 1-2, Patton 1-2, Beaudion 1-3, Eichelberger 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Patton).
Turnovers: 14 (Beaudion 4, Patton 4, Eichelberger 3, Hill 2, Johnson).
Steals: 8 (Patton 4, Beaudion 2, Gomillion, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IUPUI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Weatherford
|39
|2-7
|3-4
|3-4
|4
|4
|7
|Minnett
|37
|8-16
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|3
|23
|Burk
|35
|6-12
|6-7
|1-4
|4
|3
|19
|Goss
|33
|4-6
|0-1
|2-11
|1
|3
|8
|Depersia
|24
|3-3
|4-4
|2-4
|4
|3
|11
|Jackson
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Tyson
|11
|4-4
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|10
|Kenyon
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|15-18
|10-26
|21
|17
|80
Percentages: FG .519, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Minnett 7-13, Depersia 1-1, Burk 1-4, Weatherford 0-2, Jackson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goss, Tyson, Weatherford).
Turnovers: 16 (Burk 5, Weatherford 4, Depersia 3, Jackson 2, Goss, Minnett).
Steals: 9 (Weatherford 3, Burk 2, Depersia 2, Minnett 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland St.
|37
|45
|—
|82
|IUPUI
|34
|46
|—
|80
A_889 (6,500).
