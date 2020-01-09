FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boyd 37 4-9 13-14 0-4 3 1 23
Acquaah 35 4-12 4-4 0-4 2 4 12
Davis 27 1-5 4-6 2-8 2 2 6
Kuol 26 6-6 1-2 0-3 0 1 16
Pirog 24 4-4 6-8 2-8 1 2 14
Nottage 18 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 2 5
Flavors 17 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 5
Armstrong 9 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 3 0
Morison 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-44 28-34 5-33 11 19 83

Percentages: FG .545, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Kuol 3-3, Boyd 2-4, Flavors 1-1, Nottage 1-1, Armstrong 0-1, Acquaah 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Acquaah 2, Morison 2, Pirog 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Acquaah 10, Kuol 3, Boyd 2, Nottage).

Steals: 1 (Armstrong).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buckingham 34 8-15 6-6 1-3 1 3 23
Moore 33 9-19 2-5 2-7 3 3 23
Perry 31 6-11 2-4 0-3 7 3 14
McCall 22 1-4 2-2 2-5 0 2 4
Readus 22 1-3 0-1 1-2 0 5 2
Edler-Davis 21 2-4 1-2 2-2 0 0 5
Lee 14 0-3 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Allen 10 1-5 0-1 0-1 0 2 2
Stith 10 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 4 2
Person 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-67 13-21 10-26 12 23 75

Percentages: FG .433, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Moore 3-5, Buckingham 1-3, Allen 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Readus 2, Stith 2, Buckingham, Lee, Moore).

Steals: 6 (Perry 4, Buckingham, Readus).

Technical Fouls: None.

California Baptist 40 43 83
CS Bakersfield 26 49 75

A_1,988 (3,800).