CALIFORNIA 52, STANFORD 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|32
|5-9
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|12
|Jones
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Terry
|32
|3-8
|5-5
|0-4
|1
|4
|11
|da Silva
|32
|5-8
|2-5
|0-7
|0
|2
|13
|Delaire
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|1
|1
|Wills
|22
|3-6
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Keefe
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|White
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Kisunas
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-43
|10-15
|3-30
|5
|17
|50
Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (White 1-2, da Silva 1-3, Delaire 0-1, Terry 0-1, Wills 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (da Silva 2, Delaire, Jones, Kisunas).
Turnovers: 15 (Terry 5, Davis 4, Wills 3, Delaire 2, Kisunas).
Steals: 2 (Davis, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|South
|37
|5-11
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|13
|Austin
|35
|4-10
|7-8
|0-3
|4
|0
|15
|Anticevich
|34
|2-7
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|5
|4
|Bradley
|33
|4-14
|4-4
|1-5
|1
|3
|14
|Kelly
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Thiemann
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Brown
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Thorpe
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuany
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Klonaras
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-55
|13-17
|5-26
|9
|15
|52
Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bradley 2-5, South 1-5, Anticevich 0-1, Kelly 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelly 3, Thiemann).
Turnovers: 7 (South 2, Thiemann 2, Anticevich, Austin, Bradley).
Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Thorpe 2, Anticevich, Bradley, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stanford
|23
|27
|—
|50
|California
|21
|31
|—
|52
.
