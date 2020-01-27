FG FT Reb
STANFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 32 5-9 2-2 1-2 2 3 12
Jones 32 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
Terry 32 3-8 5-5 0-4 1 4 11
da Silva 32 5-8 2-5 0-7 0 2 13
Delaire 22 0-3 1-2 0-6 1 1 1
Wills 22 3-6 0-1 0-3 1 2 6
Keefe 11 1-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
White 9 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Kisunas 8 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-43 10-15 3-30 5 17 50

Percentages: FG .442, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (White 1-2, da Silva 1-3, Delaire 0-1, Terry 0-1, Wills 0-1, Davis 0-2, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (da Silva 2, Delaire, Jones, Kisunas).

Turnovers: 15 (Terry 5, Davis 4, Wills 3, Delaire 2, Kisunas).

Steals: 2 (Davis, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
South 37 5-11 2-3 0-1 1 1 13
Austin 35 4-10 7-8 0-3 4 0 15
Anticevich 34 2-7 0-0 3-8 2 5 4
Bradley 33 4-14 4-4 1-5 1 3 14
Kelly 25 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
Thiemann 12 0-3 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Brown 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Thorpe 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Kuany 6 0-1 0-2 0-2 0 1 0
Klonaras 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-55 13-17 5-26 9 15 52

Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Bradley 2-5, South 1-5, Anticevich 0-1, Kelly 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kelly 3, Thiemann).

Turnovers: 7 (South 2, Thiemann 2, Anticevich, Austin, Bradley).

Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Thorpe 2, Anticevich, Bradley, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stanford 23 27 50
California 21 31 52

.