FG FT Reb
CAL ST.-FULLERTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Awosika 40 6-14 1-3 0-2 3 1 15
Rowe 36 6-14 3-4 1-11 5 2 17
Clare 34 3-5 0-0 0-2 3 3 9
Kamga 30 5-9 0-0 0-2 1 3 13
Arnold 20 7-12 1-1 0-1 1 1 19
Lee 19 1-2 0-0 1-1 3 3 2
Wang 15 1-1 0-0 0-4 0 3 2
Venzant 6 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-57 5-8 3-24 16 16 77

Percentages: FG .509, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Arnold 4-6, Clare 3-5, Kamga 3-6, Awosika 2-3, Rowe 2-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wang).

Turnovers: 11 (Rowe 4, Awosika 2, Kamga 2, Clare, Lee, Wang).

Steals: 5 (Awosika 2, Rowe 2, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCLA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Smith 36 3-12 2-2 0-6 3 2 8
O'Neal 35 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Campbell 33 5-10 5-6 2-4 9 2 18
Hill 29 2-5 4-4 4-10 2 1 8
Jaquez 28 5-12 0-1 1-3 2 3 11
Bernard 20 2-6 2-2 1-4 1 1 6
Riley 20 6-9 0-1 3-7 2 3 12
Ali 10 2-3 2-2 2-3 0 1 6
Kyman 7 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Singleton 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Olesinski 0 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-62 15-18 13-38 19 14 74

Percentages: FG .435, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Campbell 3-7, Kyman 1-2, Jaquez 1-3, Bernard 0-2, Riley 0-2, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bernard, Riley, Smith).

Turnovers: 12 (Ali 3, Smith 3, Riley 2, Bernard, Campbell, Jaquez, Olesinski).

Steals: 6 (Smith 3, Bernard, Campbell, Singleton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal St.-Fullerton 33 44 77
UCLA 33 41 74

.