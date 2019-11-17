https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/CAA-Individual-Leaders-14841477.php
CAA Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Priore,Rhode Island
|11
|443
|2,955
|268.6
|Flacco,Towson
|11
|432
|2,952
|268.4
|Smith,Villanova
|11
|413
|2,936
|266.9
|DiNucci,James Madison
|11
|335
|2,767
|251.5
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|11
|414
|2,661
|241.9
|Fields,Stony Brook
|11
|335
|2,590
|235.5
|Mancuso,Richmond
|11
|334
|2,506
|227.8
|Cheek,Elon
|10
|348
|1,920
|192.0
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|10
|327
|1,756
|175.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Ratke,James Madison
|11
|57
|18
|22
|110
|10.0
|Thaenrat,Towson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.6
|Green,Albany (NY)
|11
|0
|0
|0
|80
|7.3
|Edwards,Maine
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|Doak,Maine
|11
|39
|13
|20
|78
|7.1
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|11
|33
|15
|19
|75
|6.8
|Larson,Richmond
|11
|30
|15
|19
|74
|6.7
|Leatherbu,Towson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|10
|21
|14
|17
|62
|6.2
|Kresge,Villanova
|11
|53
|6
|14
|68
|6.2
|O'Neill,Towson
|11
|44
|8
|14
|68
|6.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|11
|210
|1,028
|6
|93.5
|Knight,Delaware
|11
|116
|830
|5
|75.5
|Agyei-Obe,James Madison
|11
|154
|779
|13
|70.8
|White,Stony Brook
|10
|124
|680
|5
|68.0
|Barlee,Villanova
|10
|107
|596
|5
|59.6
|Gray,New Hampshire
|10
|94
|592
|3
|59.2
|Washingto,New Hampshire
|10
|132
|591
|3
|59.1
|Mancuso,Richmond
|11
|121
|648
|10
|58.9
|Thaenrat,Towson
|11
|115
|643
|14
|58.5
|Nekhet,Stony Brook
|9
|95
|514
|2
|57.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|DiNucci,James Madison
|11
|257
|179
|4
|2,423
|20
|171.4
|Mancuso,Richmond
|11
|213
|137
|8
|1,858
|12
|148.7
|Undercuff,Albany (NY)
|11
|362
|209
|7
|2,783
|32
|147.6
|Flacco,Towson
|11
|329
|200
|4
|2,617
|20
|145.2
|Smith,Villanova
|11
|342
|200
|10
|2,613
|26
|141.9
|Priore,Rhode Island
|11
|412
|247
|9
|3,044
|20
|133.7
|Fields,Stony Brook
|11
|259
|128
|10
|2,248
|13
|131.2
|Kehoe,Delaware
|9
|145
|87
|7
|999
|9
|128.7
|Cheek,Elon
|10
|285
|167
|6
|1,966
|14
|128.5
|Brosmer,New Hampshire
|10
|277
|159
|11
|1,726
|10
|113.7
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Parker,Rhode Island
|11
|76
|1,158
|6.9
|Green,Albany (NY)
|11
|67
|1,097
|6.1
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|11
|65
|974
|5.9
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|11
|63
|756
|5.7
|Blair,Maine
|10
|57
|748
|5.7
|Fessler,Richmond
|11
|60
|785
|5.5
|Polk,James Madison
|11
|53
|920
|4.8
|Hodge,Villanova
|11
|51
|784
|4.6
|Fuller,Richmond
|11
|50
|940
|4.5
|Edwards,Maine
|10
|45
|1,037
|4.5
|Leatherbu,Towson
|11
|49
|650
|4.5
|Weeks,Elon
|9
|39
|372
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Parker,Rhode Island
|11
|76
|1,158
|105.3
|Edwards,Maine
|10
|45
|1,037
|103.7
|Green,Albany (NY)
|11
|67
|1,097
|99.7
|Coulter,Rhode Island
|11
|65
|974
|88.5
|Fuller,Richmond
|11
|50
|940
|85.5
|Polk,James Madison
|11
|53
|920
|83.6
|Anderson,Stony Brook
|11
|43
|849
|77.2
|Blair,Maine
|10
|57
|748
|74.8
|Fessler,Richmond
|11
|60
|785
|71.4
|Hodge,Villanova
|11
|51
|784
|71.3
|Reeves,Albany (NY)
|11
|63
|756
|68.7
|Leatherbu,Towson
|11
|49
|650
|59.1
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Liggs Jr.,Elon
|10
|7
|86
|1
|.7
|Mbye,Rhode Island
|11
|5
|8
|0
|.5
|Paye,Towson
|11
|5
|122
|1
|.5
|Smith,James Madison
|11
|5
|53
|0
|.5
|Tippett,Towson
|11
|5
|67
|0
|.5
|Horn,New Hampshire
|10
|4
|53
|1
|.4
|Wynn,Albany (NY)
|11
|4
|19
|0
|.4
|Amos,Villanova
|9
|3
|76
|2
|.3
|Hayes,William & Mary
|10
|3
|38
|0
|.3
|Reid-Benn,Elon
|10
|3
|25
|0
|.3
|Smith, Jr,New Hampshire
|10
|3
|50
|0
|.3
|Trent,Villanova
|11
|3
|68
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Amos,James Madison
|11
|22
|274
|12.5
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|11
|20
|208
|10.4
|Lowery,William & Mary
|9
|12
|116
|9.7
|Fessler,Richmond
|11
|19
|111
|5.8
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|10
|12
|69
|5.8
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Edwards,Maine
|10
|19
|570
|30.0
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|11
|28
|768
|27.4
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|23
|623
|27.1
|Wingard,Elon
|10
|15
|405
|27.0
|Yoder,William & Mary
|11
|33
|882
|26.7
|Hunter,Towson
|10
|23
|614
|26.7
|McDonald,Albany (NY)
|10
|24
|575
|24.0
|Laube,New Hampshire
|9
|26
|602
|23.2
|Townsend,Delaware
|11
|14
|290
|20.7
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|McDonough,Towson
|11
|40
|43.6
|Pritchard,Delaware
|10
|50
|42.3
|Eberle,William & Mary
|9
|33
|42.3
|Stephenso,Elon
|10
|51
|41.9
|Sanborn,New Hampshire
|9
|43
|41.0
|Wright,Stony Brook
|11
|58
|40.4
|Schaum-Ba,Rhode Island
|11
|45
|39.0
|Larson,Richmond
|11
|40
|38.1
|Mitchell,Albany (NY)
|11
|49
|35.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Ratke,James Madison
|11
|18
|22
|.000
|1.64
|Hughes,New Hampshire
|10
|14
|17
|.000
|1.40
|Carrick,Rhode Island
|11
|15
|19
|.000
|1.36
|Larson,Richmond
|11
|15
|19
|.000
|1.36
|Doak,Maine
|11
|13
|20
|.000
|1.18
|Roth,Delaware
|11
|11
|19
|.000
|1.00
|Courtney,Stony Brook
|11
|10
|12
|.000
|.91
|Burns,Albany (NY)
|11
|9
|13
|.000
|.82
|Johnston,William & Mary
|9
|7
|12
|.000
|.78
|O'Neill,Towson
|11
|8
|14
|.000
|.73
|Davis,Elon
|10
|7
|12
|.000
|.70
|Kresge,Villanova
|11
|6
|14
|.000
|.55
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Edwards,Maine
|10
|102
|1,037
|50
|570
|0
|74
|1,759
|175.90
|Dorsey,Rhode Island
|11
|108
|593
|208
|768
|0
|104
|1,677
|152.45
|Laube,New Hampshire
|9
|224
|367
|0
|602
|0
|106
|1,193
|132.56
|Mofor,Albany (NY)
|11
|1,028
|267
|0
|0
|0
|235
|1,295
|117.73
|Yoder,William & Mary
|11
|348
|23
|37
|882
|0
|104
|1,290
|117.27
|Dykes,Richmond
|10
|309
|153
|0
|623
|0
|127
|1,085
|108.50
|Parker,Rhode Island
|11
|6
|1,158
|0
|0
|0
|81
|1,164
|105.82
|Polk,James Madison
|11
|38
|920
|0
|203
|0
|63
|1,161
|105.55
|Green,Albany (NY)
|11
|51
|1,097
|0
|0
|0
|71
|1,148
|104.36
|Knight,Delaware
|11
|830
|236
|0
|0
|0
|134
|1,066
|96.91
|Fuller,Richmond
|11
|19
|940
|0
|83
|0
|62
|1,042
|94.73
