THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 68 36 42 78 5 34 11 1 9 227 .159
F 23 Sam Reinhart 69 22 28 50 -15 20 5 0 2 144 .153
F 68 Victor Olofsson 54 20 22 42 -1 6 11 0 4 127 .157
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 59 4 36 40 -7 38 2 0 1 90 .044
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 69 6 27 33 -2 46 2 0 0 128 .047
F 90 Marcus Johansson 60 9 21 30 -12 20 1 0 1 87 .103
F 53 Jeff Skinner 59 14 9 23 -22 18 0 0 1 183 .077
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 64 9 11 20 12 15 0 1 2 93 .097
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 69 12 7 19 -1 10 0 1 1 85 .141
F 21 Kyle Okposo 52 9 10 19 -3 28 1 0 2 82 .110
F 43 Conor Sheary 55 9 10 19 -4 8 1 0 1 88 .102
F 22 Johan Larsson 62 6 12 18 8 26 0 0 0 60 .100
D 62 Brandon Montour 54 5 13 18 13 28 0 0 0 86 .058
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 69 4 11 15 -6 32 1 0 0 78 .051
D 19 Jake McCabe 66 3 10 13 -11 41 0 1 1 75 .040
D 33 Colin Miller 51 1 10 11 -9 22 0 0 1 79 .013
F 27 Curtis Lazar 38 5 5 10 -3 9 0 0 0 33 .152
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
F 9 Evan Rodrigues 38 5 4 9 -8 10 1 0 1 64 .078
D 6 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
D 24 Zach Bogosian 19 1 4 5 0 10 0 0 0 18 .056
F 67 Michael Frolik 19 1 3 4 -2 4 0 1 0 26 .038
F 95 Dominik Kahun 6 2 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 8 .250
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 29 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 36 .028
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 20 Scott Wilson 6 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 8 .125
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 7 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 13 0 0 0 -4 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 193 315 508 -72 479 37 5 28 2021 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 215 371 586 47 473 47 11 37 2148 .100

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 34 2026 2.69 17 14 3 1 91 1066 0.915 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 31 1775 3.18 12 14 4 2 94 918 0.898 0 1 6
34 Jonas Johansson 6 326 2.94 1 3 1 0 16 151 0.894 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4184 2.91 30 31 8 3 201 2135 .900 193 315 479
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4184 2.68 39 22 8 2 185 2013 .905 215 371 473