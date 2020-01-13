https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Buffalo-Sabres-Stax-14971008.php
Buffalo Sabres Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, JAN. 13, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|9
|Jack Eichel
|45
|27
|32
|59
|9
|26
|6
|1
|5
|157
|.172
|F
|23
|Sam Reinhart
|46
|15
|21
|36
|-7
|20
|3
|0
|1
|95
|.158
|F
|68
|Victor Olofsson
|42
|16
|19
|35
|-1
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|.162
|D
|26
|Rasmus Dahlin
|38
|2
|24
|26
|-3
|24
|1
|0
|0
|58
|.034
|F
|90
|Marcus Johansson
|39
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|20
|1
|0
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|55
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|46
|5
|16
|21
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|91
|.055
|F
|53
|Jeff Skinner
|39
|11
|8
|19
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|128
|.086
|F
|43
|Conor Sheary
|39
|7
|8
|15
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|66
|.106
|F
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|42
|5
|8
|13
|9
|13
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|F
|28
|Zemgus Girgensons
|46
|8
|4
|12
|-2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|56
|.143
|D
|10
|Henri Jokiharju
|46
|4
|8
|12
|-1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|F
|22
|Johan Larsson
|40
|4
|8
|12
|6
|20
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.105
|D
|62
|Brandon Montour
|32
|3
|9
|12
|3
|20
|0
|0
|0
|58
|.052
|F
|37
|Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|4
|5
|9
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|34
|.118
|F
|21
|Kyle Okposo
|35
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.087
|D
|28
|Marco Scandella
|31
|3
|6
|9
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.077
|D
|19
|Jake McCabe
|43
|2
|5
|7
|-3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.043
|F
|27
|Curtis Lazar
|16
|3
|3
|6
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.300
|D
|33
|Colin Miller
|32
|1
|5
|6
|-5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.020
|D
|4
|Zach Bogosian
|16
|1
|4
|5
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|71
|Evan Rodrigues
|26
|2
|3
|5
|-5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|43
|.047
|F
|74
|Rasmus Asplund
|27
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|17
|Vladimir Sobotka
|16
|1
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|67
|Michael Frolik
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|3
|Will Borgen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|15
|Jean-Sebastien Dea
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|58
|John Gilmour
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|24
|Lawrence Pilut
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|67
|Dalton Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|72
|Tage Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|20
|Scott Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|135
|221
|356
|-17
|373
|26
|3
|19
|1369
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|146
|252
|398
|6
|349
|34
|6
|25
|1439
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Linus Ullmark
|29
|1731
|2.81
|14
|12
|3
|1
|81
|906
|0.911
|0
|0
|4
|40
|Carter Hutton
|17
|1025
|3.34
|6
|7
|4
|2
|57
|526
|0.892
|0
|0
|4
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2791
|3.0
|20
|19
|7
|3
|138
|1432
|.899
|135
|221
|373
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2791
|2.83
|26
|15
|5
|2
|130
|1364
|.901
|146
|252
|349
View Comments