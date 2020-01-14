AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 12 32.7 122-263 .464 32-92 59-63 .937 335 27.9
Dinwiddie 38 30.8 279-661 .422 70-242 212-269 .788 840 22.1
LeVert 13 28.3 79-192 .411 21-55 29-46 .630 208 16.0
Harris 38 31.8 202-435 .464 96-232 42-55 .764 542 14.3
Prince 38 30.3 171-452 .378 95-265 32-41 .780 469 12.3
Allen 38 26.5 169-258 .655 0-3 99-156 .635 437 11.5
Temple 36 29.2 131-356 .368 75-234 41-54 .759 378 10.5
Jordan 35 21.2 114-175 .651 0-0 54-79 .684 282 8.1
Chandler 12 20.3 28-67 .418 8-36 7-8 .875 71 5.9
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 16 17.2 27-68 .397 12-33 14-19 .737 80 5.0
Pinson 24 13.3 42-142 .296 14-71 15-16 .938 113 4.7
Musa 28 12.8 43-120 .358 13-57 29-37 .784 128 4.6
Kurucs 23 12.8 36-76 .474 14-32 10-18 .556 96 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Claxton 10 12.0 11-22 .500 0-5 5-12 .417 27 2.7
Anderson 3 5.7 1-6 .167 0-3 1-2 .500 3 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 38 243.3 1514-3435 .441 470-1425 671-909 .738 4169 109.7
OPPONENTS 38 243.3 1541-3562 .433 458-1317 679-876 .775 4219 111.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 10 53 63 5.2 82 6.8 33 0 13 28 6
Dinwiddie 13 108 121 3.2 245 6.4 120 0 29 109 14
LeVert 14 42 56 4.3 45 3.5 23 0 9 42 1
Harris 34 127 161 4.2 84 2.2 89 0 25 54 12
Prince 33 220 253 6.7 81 2.1 98 1 34 78 17
Allen 124 252 376 9.9 47 1.2 94 0 28 45 50
Temple 21 102 123 3.4 94 2.6 64 0 31 47 17
Jordan 82 261 343 9.8 70 2.0 70 0 14 44 34
Chandler 3 55 58 4.8 15 1.3 26 0 7 14 5
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 27 35 2.2 12 .8 29 0 7 16 1
Pinson 9 36 45 1.9 46 1.9 31 0 11 31 2
Musa 13 45 58 2.1 28 1.0 20 0 10 26 1
Kurucs 12 45 57 2.5 22 1.0 45 0 10 23 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Claxton 8 14 22 2.2 11 1.1 10 0 1 6 5
Anderson 0 2 2 .7 0 .0 2 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 403 1455 1858 48.9 903 23.8 808 1 252 608 182
OPPONENTS 421 1359 1780 46.8 812 21.4 806 1 303 506 208