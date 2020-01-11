AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 11 33.8 112-252 .444 31-91 59-63 .937 314 28.5
Dinwiddie 37 30.9 277-654 .424 69-238 210-267 .787 833 22.5
LeVert 12 28.8 75-178 .421 20-50 25-40 .625 195 16.3
Harris 37 32.1 197-428 .460 95-230 42-54 .778 531 14.4
Prince 37 30.5 166-444 .374 91-259 32-41 .780 455 12.3
Allen 37 26.6 165-253 .652 0-3 97-149 .651 427 11.5
Temple 35 29.5 128-350 .366 74-231 40-52 .769 370 10.6
Jordan 34 21.1 109-168 .649 0-0 51-74 .689 269 7.9
Chandler 11 20.5 27-61 .443 7-32 7-8 .875 68 6.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 15 17.8 27-68 .397 12-33 14-19 .737 80 5.3
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Pinson 24 13.3 42-142 .296 14-71 15-16 .938 113 4.7
Musa 27 13.0 42-118 .356 13-56 27-35 .771 124 4.6
Kurucs 22 12.3 35-74 .473 14-32 9-16 .563 93 4.2
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Claxton 10 12.0 11-22 .500 0-5 5-12 .417 27 2.7
Anderson 2 6.0 1-4 .250 0-3 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 37 243.4 1473-3358 .439 460-1399 655-880 .744 4061 109.8
OPPONENTS 37 243.4 1509-3465 .435 446-1269 669-865 .773 4133 111.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 10 49 59 5.4 79 7.2 32 0 12 26 6
Dinwiddie 12 105 117 3.2 237 6.4 118 0 29 105 14
LeVert 14 40 54 4.5 44 3.7 22 0 6 38 1
Harris 34 120 154 4.2 84 2.3 88 0 24 53 12
Prince 33 215 248 6.7 79 2.1 97 1 34 76 17
Allen 122 242 364 9.8 45 1.2 90 0 27 42 49
Temple 21 98 119 3.4 92 2.6 64 0 31 45 17
Jordan 79 256 335 9.9 69 2.0 68 0 14 41 33
Chandler 3 50 53 4.8 15 1.4 23 0 7 14 5
Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 25 33 2.2 11 .7 28 0 6 15 1
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Pinson 9 36 45 1.9 46 1.9 31 0 11 31 2
Musa 13 43 56 2.1 28 1.0 20 0 10 25 1
Kurucs 11 40 51 2.3 17 .8 42 0 9 22 2
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Claxton 8 14 22 2.2 11 1.1 10 0 1 6 5
Anderson 0 1 1 .5 0 .0 1 0 0 0 1
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 396 1400 1796 48.5 878 23.7 788 1 244 582 180
OPPONENTS 417 1330 1747 47.2 789 21.3 783 1 287 494 204