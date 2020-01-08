https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Brooklyn-Nets-Stax-14958738.php
Brooklyn Nets Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Irving
|11
|33.8
|112-252
|.444
|31-91
|59-63
|.937
|314
|28.5
|Dinwiddie
|36
|30.8
|267-635
|.420
|67-232
|206-259
|.795
|807
|22.4
|LeVert
|11
|29.3
|71-163
|.436
|17-41
|25-40
|.625
|184
|16.7
|Harris
|36
|32.0
|195-419
|.465
|94-225
|38-48
|.792
|522
|14.5
|Prince
|36
|30.5
|158-427
|.370
|90-249
|32-41
|.780
|438
|12.2
|Allen
|36
|26.6
|160-247
|.648
|0-3
|96-148
|.649
|416
|11.6
|Temple
|35
|29.5
|128-350
|.366
|74-231
|40-52
|.769
|370
|10.6
|Jordan
|33
|21.2
|106-164
|.646
|0-0
|49-72
|.681
|261
|7.9
|Chandler
|11
|20.5
|27-61
|.443
|7-32
|7-8
|.875
|68
|6.2
|Nwaba
|20
|13.4
|37-71
|.521
|12-28
|18-27
|.667
|104
|5.2
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|14
|17.6
|23-62
|.371
|10-30
|14-19
|.737
|70
|5.0
|Pinson
|24
|13.3
|42-142
|.296
|14-71
|15-16
|.938
|113
|4.7
|Musa
|26
|13.1
|40-113
|.354
|11-53
|27-35
|.771
|118
|4.5
|Shumpert
|13
|18.5
|21-64
|.328
|8-33
|4-7
|.571
|54
|4.2
|Kurucs
|21
|11.8
|28-65
|.431
|10-27
|8-14
|.571
|74
|3.5
|Claxton
|10
|12.0
|11-22
|.500
|0-5
|5-12
|.417
|27
|2.7
|Anderson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Ellenson
|5
|3.0
|1-7
|.143
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.4
|Chiozza
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|36
|243.5
|1428-3265
|.437
|445-1355
|643-861
|.747
|3944
|109.6
|OPPONENTS
|36
|243.5
|1465-3380
|.433
|439-1240
|651-844
|.771
|4020
|111.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Irving
|10
|49
|59
|5.4
|79
|7.2
|32
|0
|12
|26
|6
|Dinwiddie
|11
|102
|113
|3.1
|223
|6.2
|117
|0
|27
|103
|13
|LeVert
|12
|39
|51
|4.6
|40
|3.6
|21
|0
|6
|37
|1
|Harris
|32
|115
|147
|4.1
|78
|2.2
|85
|0
|24
|50
|12
|Prince
|32
|212
|244
|6.8
|75
|2.1
|97
|1
|33
|74
|16
|Allen
|119
|234
|353
|9.8
|45
|1.3
|89
|0
|26
|42
|48
|Temple
|21
|98
|119
|3.4
|92
|2.6
|64
|0
|31
|45
|17
|Jordan
|79
|246
|325
|9.8
|68
|2.1
|67
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Chandler
|3
|50
|53
|4.8
|15
|1.4
|23
|0
|7
|14
|5
|Nwaba
|8
|37
|45
|2.2
|8
|.4
|32
|0
|11
|8
|12
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|7
|23
|30
|2.1
|10
|.7
|26
|0
|6
|15
|1
|Pinson
|9
|36
|45
|1.9
|46
|1.9
|31
|0
|11
|31
|2
|Musa
|10
|41
|51
|2.0
|27
|1.0
|19
|0
|10
|24
|1
|Shumpert
|9
|25
|34
|2.6
|12
|.9
|21
|0
|12
|10
|2
|Kurucs
|10
|38
|48
|2.3
|17
|.8
|38
|0
|8
|22
|2
|Claxton
|8
|14
|22
|2.2
|11
|1.1
|10
|0
|1
|6
|5
|Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellenson
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|1
|.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiozza
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Durant
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|382
|1363
|1745
|48.5
|847
|23.5
|773
|1
|239
|572
|176
|OPPONENTS
|413
|1294
|1707
|47.4
|763
|21.2
|763
|1
|281
|486
|201
