AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Irving 11 33.8 112-252 .444 31-91 59-63 .937 314 28.5
Dinwiddie 36 30.8 267-635 .420 67-232 206-259 .795 807 22.4
LeVert 11 29.3 71-163 .436 17-41 25-40 .625 184 16.7
Harris 36 32.0 195-419 .465 94-225 38-48 .792 522 14.5
Prince 36 30.5 158-427 .370 90-249 32-41 .780 438 12.2
Allen 36 26.6 160-247 .648 0-3 96-148 .649 416 11.6
Temple 35 29.5 128-350 .366 74-231 40-52 .769 370 10.6
Jordan 33 21.2 106-164 .646 0-0 49-72 .681 261 7.9
Chandler 11 20.5 27-61 .443 7-32 7-8 .875 68 6.2
Nwaba 20 13.4 37-71 .521 12-28 18-27 .667 104 5.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 14 17.6 23-62 .371 10-30 14-19 .737 70 5.0
Pinson 24 13.3 42-142 .296 14-71 15-16 .938 113 4.7
Musa 26 13.1 40-113 .354 11-53 27-35 .771 118 4.5
Shumpert 13 18.5 21-64 .328 8-33 4-7 .571 54 4.2
Kurucs 21 11.8 28-65 .431 10-27 8-14 .571 74 3.5
Claxton 10 12.0 11-22 .500 0-5 5-12 .417 27 2.7
Anderson 1 2.0 1-1 1.000 0-0 0-0 .000 2 2.0
Ellenson 5 3.0 1-7 .143 0-4 0-0 .000 2 0.4
Chiozza 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Durant 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 36 243.5 1428-3265 .437 445-1355 643-861 .747 3944 109.6
OPPONENTS 36 243.5 1465-3380 .433 439-1240 651-844 .771 4020 111.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Irving 10 49 59 5.4 79 7.2 32 0 12 26 6
Dinwiddie 11 102 113 3.1 223 6.2 117 0 27 103 13
LeVert 12 39 51 4.6 40 3.6 21 0 6 37 1
Harris 32 115 147 4.1 78 2.2 85 0 24 50 12
Prince 32 212 244 6.8 75 2.1 97 1 33 74 16
Allen 119 234 353 9.8 45 1.3 89 0 26 42 48
Temple 21 98 119 3.4 92 2.6 64 0 31 45 17
Jordan 79 246 325 9.8 68 2.1 67 0 14 41 33
Chandler 3 50 53 4.8 15 1.4 23 0 7 14 5
Nwaba 8 37 45 2.2 8 .4 32 0 11 8 12
Luwawu-Cabarrot 7 23 30 2.1 10 .7 26 0 6 15 1
Pinson 9 36 45 1.9 46 1.9 31 0 11 31 2
Musa 10 41 51 2.0 27 1.0 19 0 10 24 1
Shumpert 9 25 34 2.6 12 .9 21 0 12 10 2
Kurucs 10 38 48 2.3 17 .8 38 0 8 22 2
Claxton 8 14 22 2.2 11 1.1 10 0 1 6 5
Anderson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Ellenson 2 4 6 1.2 1 .2 1 0 0 0 0
Chiozza 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Durant 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 382 1363 1745 48.5 847 23.5 773 1 239 572 176
OPPONENTS 413 1294 1707 47.4 763 21.2 763 1 281 486 201