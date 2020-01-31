Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE (11-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Guy 34 10-16 1-1 3-5 1 3 21
Soule 29 3-10 5-8 3-10 0 3 11
Dickens 35 3-9 0-0 0-4 6 1 7
Garraud 32 2-5 6-6 0-7 6 3 12
Swartz 19 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 3
Pineau 17 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 2 2
Batts 11 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Ortlepp 23 3-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 9
Totals 200 23-55 12-15 9-34 17 16 65

Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Ortlepp 3-4, Garraud 2-3, Dickens 1-4, Swartz 1-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Guy 4, Dickens 2, Garraud 2, Swartz 1, Pineau 1, Batts 1, Ortlepp 1)

Steals: 6 (Guy 3, Garraud 2, Ortlepp 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA ST. (17-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillespie 37 6-18 0-0 2-7 3 3 12
Myers 21 3-5 0-0 1-5 1 1 6
Ekhomu 39 7-20 4-5 0-3 6 1 19
Jones 27 5-8 0-0 2-6 0 3 10
Weber 26 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 4 0
Clarkson 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Baldwin 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Brown 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Puisis 34 3-6 0-0 3-5 1 2 9
Totals 200 24-64 4-5 10-33 12 16 56

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Puisis 3-5, Ekhomu 1-7, Gillespie 0-6, Weber 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Myers 2, Baldwin 2, Ekhomu 1, Jones 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Myers 5, Ekhomu 4, Jones 2, Gillespie 1, Weber 1)

Steals: 7 (Myers 4, Gillespie 1, Ekhomu 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Boston College 15 14 16 20 65
Florida St. 13 14 12 17 56

A_2,679

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Kevin Dillard, Mark Berger