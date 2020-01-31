https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Boston-College-65-No-14-Florida-St-56-15018503.php
Boston College 65, No. 14 Florida St. 56
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (11-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guy
|34
|10-16
|1-1
|3-5
|1
|3
|21
|Soule
|29
|3-10
|5-8
|3-10
|0
|3
|11
|Dickens
|35
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|1
|7
|Garraud
|32
|2-5
|6-6
|0-7
|6
|3
|12
|Swartz
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Pineau
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Batts
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ortlepp
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|9
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|12-15
|9-34
|17
|16
|65
Percentages: FG 41.818, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Ortlepp 3-4, Garraud 2-3, Dickens 1-4, Swartz 1-3)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Guy 4, Dickens 2, Garraud 2, Swartz 1, Pineau 1, Batts 1, Ortlepp 1)
Steals: 6 (Guy 3, Garraud 2, Ortlepp 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST. (17-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillespie
|37
|6-18
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|3
|12
|Myers
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|6
|Ekhomu
|39
|7-20
|4-5
|0-3
|6
|1
|19
|Jones
|27
|5-8
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|3
|10
|Weber
|26
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Clarkson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Baldwin
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Puisis
|34
|3-6
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|9
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|4-5
|10-33
|12
|16
|56
Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Puisis 3-5, Ekhomu 1-7, Gillespie 0-6, Weber 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Myers 2, Baldwin 2, Ekhomu 1, Jones 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Myers 5, Ekhomu 4, Jones 2, Gillespie 1, Weber 1)
Steals: 7 (Myers 4, Gillespie 1, Ekhomu 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Boston College
|15
|14
|16
|20
|—
|65
|Florida St.
|13
|14
|12
|17
|—
|56
A_2,679
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Kevin Dillard, Mark Berger
View Comments