Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Walker 42 32.1 311-709 .439 144-371 160-185 .865 926 22.0
Tatum 43 33.7 339-777 .436 102-281 143-170 .841 923 21.5
Brown 39 33.5 284-575 .494 82-209 132-175 .754 782 20.1
Hayward 31 32.5 210-406 .517 48-126 66-75 .880 534 17.2
Smart 38 31.4 158-422 .374 88-251 64-77 .831 468 12.3
Kanter 36 18.5 148-246 .602 1-5 45-66 .682 342 9.5
Theis 43 22.6 144-264 .545 18-58 44-63 .698 350 8.1
Wanamaker 46 18.2 93-223 .417 20-62 75-82 .915 281 6.1
Fall 4 5.3 8-11 .727 0-0 1-3 .333 17 4.3
Waters 6 9.3 9-25 .360 2-14 6-6 1.000 26 4.3
R.Williams 19 14.2 33-49 .673 0-0 8-14 .571 74 3.9
Green 37 9.1 48-91 .527 6-21 22-34 .647 124 3.4
G.Williams 45 15.0 53-138 .384 14-60 29-42 .690 149 3.3
Edwards 30 9.6 32-102 .314 19-62 11-13 .846 94 3.1
Ojeleye 45 15.0 46-113 .407 25-69 16-19 .842 133 3.0
Langford 13 8.8 11-24 .458 2-10 7-8 .875 31 2.4
Poirier 16 5.8 11-26 .423 1-2 5-6 .833 28 1.8
TEAM 47 240.5 1938-4201 .461 572-1601 834-1038 .803 5282 112.4
OPPONENTS 47 240.5 1802-4064 .443 545-1583 810-1087 .745 4959 105.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Walker 30 136 166 4.0 212 5.0 67 1 44 91 25
Tatum 43 253 296 6.9 122 2.8 88 0 59 92 36
Brown 43 213 256 6.6 93 2.4 118 0 45 93 11
Hayward 31 164 195 6.3 122 3.9 57 0 23 57 13
Smart 28 108 136 3.6 184 4.8 95 1 58 56 19
Kanter 107 187 294 8.2 38 1.1 68 0 16 39 32
Theis 87 178 265 6.2 70 1.6 147 0 30 36 63
Wanamaker 13 78 91 2.0 119 2.6 81 0 26 50 11
Fall 0 10 10 2.5 0 .0 4 0 0 3 2
Waters 0 6 6 1.0 8 1.3 6 0 4 5 2
R.Williams 23 64 87 4.6 21 1.1 34 0 17 16 21
Green 16 46 62 1.7 18 .5 31 0 18 12 5
G.Williams 40 76 116 2.6 49 1.1 102 0 18 37 22
Edwards 5 35 40 1.3 22 .7 25 0 10 15 2
Ojeleye 19 63 82 1.8 24 .5 49 0 16 9 3
Langford 5 6 11 .8 2 .2 7 0 3 3 2
Poirier 9 21 30 1.9 5 .3 20 0 2 5 6
TEAM 499 1644 2143 45.6 1109 23.6 999 2 389 652 275
OPPONENTS 471 1596 2067 44.0 1084 23.1 959 0 323 731 255