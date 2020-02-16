Recommended Video:

Boston 1 1 1 3
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1 1

First Period_1, Boston, McAvoy 3, 19:18.

Second Period_2, Boston, Coyle 14, 18:42 (sh).

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 25 (Panarin, Strome), 9:52 (pp). 4, Boston, Bergeron 26 (Marchand), 19:47 (en).

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-13-10_34. N.Y. Rangers 9-8-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 15-6-6 (26 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 14-12-1 (33-31).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:29.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.