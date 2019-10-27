G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 8 216 1,381 16 172.6
Williams,Kansas 7 136 704 3 100.6
Hurts,Oklahoma 8 103 801 13 100.1
Anderson,TCU 7 92 615 6 87.9
Gilbert,Kansas St. 7 100 558 5 79.7
Thompson,Texas Tech 8 106 549 8 68.6
Hall,Iowa St. 7 81 475 7 67.9

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Hurts,Oklahoma 8 180 133 3 2,469 21 224.3
Brewer,Baylor 7 196 130 3 1,866 12 163.4
Purdy,Iowa St. 8 295 202 7 2,567 15 153.6
Stanley,Kansas 8 241 155 5 1,900 19 152.4
Ehlinger,Texas 8 303 199 7 2,378 23 152.0
Duffey,Texas Tech 6 193 132 2 1,420 9 143.5
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 8 214 134 10 1,739 13 141.6
Thompson,Kansas St. 7 161 98 1 1,207 7 136.9
Duggan,TCU 7 169 99 1 1,147 11 135.9
Kendall,West Virginia 7 222 141 7 1,429 11 127.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Duvernay,Texas 8 69 800 8.6
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 53 903 6.6
Jones,Iowa St. 8 52 586 6.5
James,West Virginia 7 41 388 5.9
Parchment,Kansas 8 42 614 5.3
Mims,Baylor 7 33 519 4.7
Vasher,Texas Tech 8 37 473 4.6
Lamb,Oklahoma 8 36 816 4.5
Simmons,West Virginia 7 31 409 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 53 903 112.9
Lamb,Oklahoma 8 36 816 102.0
Duvernay,Texas 8 69 800 100.0
Parchment,Kansas 8 42 614 76.8
Mims,Baylor 7 33 519 74.1
Jones,Iowa St. 8 52 586 73.3
Thorton,Baylor 7 26 507 72.4
Rambo,Oklahoma 8 25 559 69.9
Milton,Iowa St. 8 24 524 65.5
Robinson,Kansas 8 30 522 65.3
Kolar,Iowa St. 8 34 486 60.8
Vasher,Texas Tech 8 37 473 59.1

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Coleman,Texas Tech 8 7 49 0 .9
Moehrig,TCU 7 3 58 0 .4
Parker,Kansas St. 7 3 69 0 .4
Washingto,TCU 7 3 0 0 .4
Fields,Texas Tech 7 2 26 0 .3
Williams,Baylor 7 2 16 0 .3
Jamison,Texas 8 2 12 0 .3
Jones,Texas 8 2 7 0 .3
Ossai,Texas 8 2 24 0 .3
Stevens-M,Kansas 8 2 2 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Reagor,TCU 7 12 232 19.3
Arnold,Baylor 6 8 115 14.4
Stoner,Oklahoma St. 8 14 129 9.2
Lamb,Oklahoma 8 17 138 8.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brooks,Kansas St. 6 9 215 23.9
Henry,Texas Tech 7 9 199 22.1
Horne,Kansas 6 14 303 21.6
Duvernay,Texas 8 10 205 20.5
James,West Virginia 7 15 273 18.2
Brown,Oklahoma St. 8 15 257 17.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Anctil,Kansas St. 7 31 46.3
McNamara,Texas Tech 8 42 44.7
Thompson,Kansas 8 35 44.5
Growden,West Virginia 7 42 41.5
Bujcevski,Texas 8 30 41.4
Rivera,Iowa St. 7 27 41.3
Hutton,Oklahoma St. 8 37 39.4
Power,Baylor 7 31 37.9
Sandy,TCU 7 33 36.3

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Song,TCU 7 13 14 .929 1.86
Wolff,Texas Tech 8 14 16 .875 1.75
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 8 12 12 1.000 1.50
Lynch,Kansas St. 7 9 10 .900 1.29
Brkic,Oklahoma 8 10 10 1.000 1.25
Dicker,Texas 8 10 13 .769 1.25
Assalley,Iowa St. 8 9 13 .692 1.13
Staley,West Virginia 7 7 12 .583 1.00
Jones,Kansas 8 7 12 .583 .88

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 8 1,381 35 0 42 0 226 1,458 182.25
Duvernay,Texas 8 22 800 0 205 0 86 1,027 128.38
Anderson,TCU 7 615 95 0 181 0 113 891 127.29
Lamb,Oklahoma 8 -11 816 138 0 0 58 943 117.88
Williams,Kansas 7 704 112 0 0 0 156 816 116.57
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 0 903 0 0 0 54 903 112.88
Hurts,Oklahoma 8 801 21 0 0 0 104 822 102.75
James,West Virginia 7 19 388 0 273 0 60 680 97.14
Reagor,TCU 7 64 326 232 54 0 51 676 96.57

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hurts,Oklahoma 8 283 3,270 408.8
Purdy,Iowa St. 8 354 2,763 345.4
Ehlinger,Texas 8 400 2,739 342.4
Brewer,Baylor 7 257 2,011 287.3
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 8 321 2,239 279.9
Duffey,Texas Tech 6 232 1,513 252.2
Stanley,Kansas 8 289 1,994 249.3
Kendall,West Virginia 7 255 1,490 212.9
Thompson,Kansas St. 7 212 1,411 201.6
Duggan,TCU 7 231 1,380 197.1
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 8 216 1,381 172.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 8 0 0 0 98 12.3
Hurts,Oklahoma 8 0 0 0 78 9.8
Song,TCU 7 26 13 14 65 9.3
Lamb,Oklahoma 8 0 0 0 74 9.3
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 8 35 12 12 70 8.8
Wolff,Texas Tech 8 28 14 16 70 8.8
Dicker,Texas 8 39 10 13 69 8.6
Lynch,Kansas St. 7 28 9 10 55 7.9
Assalley,Iowa St. 8 36 9 13 62 7.8
Brkic,Oklahoma 8 27 10 10 57 7.1