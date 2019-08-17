Baltimore-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Mookie Betts doubles to deep left center field. Rafael Devers singles to deep left field. Mookie Betts scores. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Rafael Devers to third. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow infield, Aaron Brooks to Chris Davis.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles third. Chris Davis flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Chance Sisco grounds out to first base, Mitch Moreland to Rick Porcello. Jonathan Villar singles to right field. Trey Mancini doubles to right field. Jonathan Villar scores. Anthony Santander called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Red sox 1.

Red sox fourth. Xander Bogaerts lines out to shallow infield to Aaron Brooks. J.D. Martinez doubles to left field. Andrew Benintendi triples to center field. J.D. Martinez scores. Christian Vazquez strikes out swinging. Mitch Moreland triples to right field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Marco Hernandez grounds out to second base, Jace Peterson to Chris Davis.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Orioles 1.

Red sox sixth. J.D. Martinez hit by pitch. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. J.D. Martinez to second. Christian Vazquez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Chance Sisco to Chris Davis. Andrew Benintendi to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Sam Travis pinch-hitting for Mitch Moreland. Sam Travis is intentionally walked. Chris Owings pinch-hitting for Marco Hernandez. Chris Owings doubles to left field. Sam Travis to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. J.D. Martinez scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Anthony Santander. Sam Travis scores. Mookie Betts flies out to deep center field to Anthony Santander.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Orioles 1.

Red sox seventh. Rafael Devers walks. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep left field. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to DJ Stewart. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rafael Devers scores. Andrew Benintendi doubles to left field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Christian Vazquez pops out to second base to Jace Peterson. Sam Travis pops out to shallow center field to Jace Peterson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 8, Orioles 1.

Red sox eighth. Chris Owings strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Jace Peterson to Chris Davis. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Rafael Devers lines out to center field to Anthony Santander.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 9, Orioles 1.