https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/BUTLER-77-ST-JOHN-S-55-15106333.php
BUTLER 77, ST. JOHN'S 55
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Earlington
|26
|3-11
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|3
|8
|Dunn
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Williams
|36
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|0
|11
|Champagnie
|33
|9-14
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|23
|Figueroa
|25
|4-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Rutherford
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Caraher
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|2
|Sears
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|5-7
|8-30
|10
|16
|55
Percentages: FG .367, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Champagnie 4-6, Figueroa 1-3, Williams 1-3, Caraher 0-1, Rutherford 0-1, Earlington 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Champagnie, Earlington).
Turnovers: 9 (Figueroa 2, Williams 2, Caraher, Champagnie, Dunn, Earlington, Rutherford).
Steals: 6 (Caraher 3, Champagnie, Rutherford, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|2
|McDermott
|35
|6-11
|1-2
|3-14
|2
|1
|16
|Nze
|24
|5-5
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|11
|Baldwin
|38
|5-12
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|1
|12
|Thompson
|33
|4-8
|5-8
|0-0
|5
|1
|13
|Tucker
|27
|3-8
|5-6
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Baddley
|12
|1-4
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Smits
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Hastings
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Mulloy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|12-18
|7-37
|14
|11
|77
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (McDermott 3-7, Tucker 3-8, Nze 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Hastings 1-2, Golden 0-1, Baddley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McDermott 2, Nze).
Turnovers: 8 (Baldwin 2, Thompson 2, McDermott, Nze, Smits, Tucker).
Steals: 5 (Baddley 2, Tucker 2, Nze).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. John's
|32
|23
|—
|55
|Butler
|31
|46
|—
|77
.
View Comments