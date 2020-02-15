Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
C.Nelson 38 2-12 2-2 2-6 6 5 7
Gasperini 13 3-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 6
Beckton 36 2-6 2-2 0-8 2 2 7
Harris 32 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 3 2
S.Nelson 38 12-23 4-10 2-8 4 3 28
Lubarsky 15 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Yiljep 15 3-6 0-2 4-8 0 0 6
Alexander 13 5-7 2-4 3-4 1 2 12
Totals 200 28-65 10-20 11-39 13 19 68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Beckton 1-4, C.Nelson 1-9, Lubarsky 0-1, Harris 0-2, S.Nelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Beckton, Yiljep).

Turnovers: 10 (C.Nelson 3, S.Nelson 3, Beckton, Gasperini, Harris, Yiljep).

Steals: 8 (C.Nelson 4, Harris 2, Beckton, S.Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BUCKNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Meeks 33 4-7 1-4 0-8 0 2 11
Newman 16 4-11 1-2 2-4 0 3 9
Funk 36 2-8 1-4 0-3 5 0 6
Sotos 27 1-3 3-5 0-2 5 4 6
Toomer 29 3-9 1-2 0-4 4 5 8
Spear 23 7-10 4-6 4-9 0 1 20
Ellis 20 3-5 1-2 0-0 0 3 10
Rice 13 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
van der Heijden 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 25-56 12-25 6-32 17 19 72

Percentages: FG .446, FT .480.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Ellis 3-5, Meeks 2-3, Spear 2-3, Sotos 1-3, Funk 1-5, Toomer 1-5, Rice 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ellis 2, Spear 2, Newman, Sotos).

Turnovers: 9 (Funk 4, Toomer 2, Ellis, Newman, Rice).

Steals: 3 (Ellis, Meeks, Spear).

Technical Fouls: None.

American U. 30 38 68
Bucknell 35 37 72

A_2,785 (4,000).