FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
T.Funk 38 6-14 6-9 0-5 8 2 19
Grayson 33 7-13 0-0 0-4 3 0 17
Wilson 33 2-5 2-3 2-5 0 2 6
King 32 6-9 0-0 0-3 1 2 13
Caldwell 30 2-5 4-4 0-7 1 4 8
Coleman 9 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Blackwell 8 1-5 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Madden 8 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Finke 7 0-1 0-0 2-3 1 0 0
Mann 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Culliton 0 0-0 0-0 4-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-54 12-16 9-34 15 11 65

Percentages: FG .444, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Grayson 3-6, King 1-2, T.Funk 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Blackwell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (King).

Turnovers: 14 (T.Funk 4, King 3, Caldwell 2, Grayson 2, Coleman, Finke, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (Grayson 2, King 2, T.Funk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BUCKNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sotos 38 6-11 1-2 0-2 5 3 16
A.Funk 36 5-13 1-1 0-3 1 1 11
Meeks 33 8-14 3-3 3-9 0 2 22
Toomer 30 5-9 0-0 1-3 2 2 14
Newman 19 2-4 0-0 1-4 1 3 4
Moore 12 0-4 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Spear 10 0-1 0-0 0-5 0 0 0
Rice 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Timmerman 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Ellis 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
van der Heijden 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-57 5-6 6-29 11 15 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Toomer 4-5, Meeks 3-5, Sotos 3-6, Ellis 0-1, A.Funk 0-2, Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Newman 3, Sotos 2, Toomer 2, A.Funk).

Turnovers: 15 (Sotos 4, A.Funk 3, Newman 2, Timmerman 2, Toomer 2, Meeks, Rice).

Steals: 8 (A.Funk 2, Newman 2, Meeks, Rice, Timmerman, Toomer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Army 36 29 65
Bucknell 31 36 67

A_1,870 (4,000).