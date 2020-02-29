Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BRYANT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cardenas 22 4-4 4-4 3-9 4 4 14
Elisias 24 4-7 6-8 1-2 0 2 14
Green 20 0-6 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Grant 32 8-15 6-9 0-1 2 2 29
Pride 31 3-7 1-2 4-10 3 2 8
Ndugba 21 0-0 2-4 1-3 3 2 2
Simmons 16 2-5 0-0 2-6 3 0 5
Harding 15 3-4 0-0 2-7 3 4 6
Lin 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Dada 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Dedushaj 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Kiggins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stokes 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-51 19-27 13-44 20 17 80

Percentages: FG .490, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Grant 7-10, Cardenas 2-2, Pride 1-4, Simmons 1-4, Dada 0-1, Harding 0-1, Lin 0-1, Green 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Elisias 3, Cardenas).

Turnovers: 17 (Green 6, Harding 3, Cardenas 2, Elisias, Grant, Lin, Ndugba, Pride, Simmons).

Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Harding, Pride).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WAGNER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Szpir 24 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 4 0
Cobb 31 4-15 0-0 0-3 1 0 10
Ford 25 3-10 2-2 1-4 1 3 8
Freeman 32 2-3 0-0 1-1 2 2 4
Morales 34 8-15 3-4 1-5 3 3 21
Martinez 23 4-10 5-6 2-3 4 2 13
Nesby 19 1-7 0-0 0-0 1 4 3
Wilkins 12 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Totals 200 22-60 10-12 6-21 12 22 59

Percentages: FG .367, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Morales 2-5, Cobb 2-8, Nesby 1-7, Freeman 0-1, Martinez 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Morales).

Turnovers: 11 (Martinez 3, Morales 3, Cobb 2, Szpir 2, Freeman).

Steals: 8 (Martinez 3, Freeman 2, Morales 2, Cobb).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bryant 38 42 80
Wagner 24 35 59

A_1,614 (2,100).