BROWN 70, DARTMOUTH 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Choh
|36
|3-12
|1-2
|0-7
|2
|0
|7
|Gainey
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|2
|Anderson
|37
|7-17
|5-5
|0-3
|1
|1
|24
|Hunsaker
|38
|6-15
|11-11
|0-1
|0
|1
|27
|Mitchell
|33
|2-3
|0-1
|3-8
|0
|4
|4
|Cowan
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Friday
|17
|1-5
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|19-22
|6-27
|6
|10
|70
Percentages: FG .368, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Anderson 5-10, Hunsaker 4-9, Choh 0-2, Friday 0-2, Cowan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Choh, Gainey).
Turnovers: 7 (Choh 2, Friday 2, Hunsaker 2, Anderson).
Steals: 11 (Anderson 5, Gainey 2, Hunsaker 2, Choh, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|12
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|Foye
|35
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|7
|Samuels
|28
|2-5
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|1
|6
|Sistare
|29
|3-10
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|11
|Rai
|25
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|5
|4
|Knight
|28
|10-11
|0-1
|1-7
|4
|2
|20
|Ary-Turner
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Slajchert
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Wade
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|7-9
|4-30
|14
|17
|58
Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Sistare 3-8, Ary-Turner 1-3, Foye 1-4, Wade 0-1, Rai 0-2, Samuels 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Rai 3, Samuels).
Turnovers: 17 (Foye 4, Knight 3, Ary-Turner 2, Carter 2, Rai 2, Samuels 2, Sistare, Slajchert).
Steals: 5 (Rai 3, Foye, Knight).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Brown
|38
|32
|—
|70
|Dartmouth
|32
|26
|—
|58
A_647 (2,100).
